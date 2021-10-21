 Skip to main content
Gary students join patrol program, brainstorm ways to make safer school
alert urgent

Safety Patrol Students Gary Schools

The Safety Patrol team is made up of 14 students at Banneker at Marquette Elementary School.

 Provided

GARY — A group of Gary fifth-graders are putting their minds together on how to create a safer school.

The Safety Patrol team is made up of 14 students at Banneker at Marquette Elementary School. The program is a part of a Gary Community School Corporation initiative to cultivate a safe environment in school.

"Initially, we began with one student and then it grew as more students showed interest," said Banneker at Marquette Elementary School Principal Chaitra Wade. "We are excited to introduce the concept of school safety with our students helping to lead the charge."

To be a part of the team, the students completed an application and had to have a letter of recommendation from a school staff member. The students, also known as patrol officers, and abide by a safety handbook.

On the last Wednesday of the month, the group meets to discuss accomplishments and brainstorm on how to implement safety measures for their school.

"The safety patrol program has truly helped the students understand and embrace the idea that they too play an important role in what defines a safe school," Wade said.

For more information, individuals can visit GarySchools.org.

Watch Now: Related Video

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

