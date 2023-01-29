 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary SWAT team in armed standoff Saturday, police say

GARY — A Gary SWAT team was involved in an armed standoff with a man who barricaded himself in his home Saturday evening, police said.

At approximately 6:25 p.m., Gary police officers responded to the 1100 block of Jennings Street to assist the Gary Fire Department with what police described as "a potentially violent subject in need of medical care," the Gary Police Department said in a press release.

Police believed the man was armed inside the home and reportedly brought in a SWAT team and negotiator, who subsequently established a perimeter and began speaking with the man.

Police said the man was talked down and surrendered himself shortly after 10:30 p.m. without further incident.

