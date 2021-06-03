Gary tax expert to pay $1M after cheating IRS again

The returns raised the suspicions of government investigators because they all involved people claiming to be professional household helpers, including the improbable coincidence of 17 area "hair stylists" each earning exactly $15,489.

Although Hall never signed those returns as the tax preparer, all the refunds ended up in Hall’s bank account.

Hall knew he was under investigation around 2012 when he was interrogated by IRS agents.

He pleaded guilty to tax evasion and identity theft in 2016.

He assured the IRS, at that time, he had gotten out of tax preparations and moved into the music business.

But he admitted this month, in his plea agreement, he wasn’t completely honest. “I lied to those IRS agents, telling them I no longer prepared taxes ...”

Instead, he changed his email address, opened new bank accounts and generated only more waves of phony tax return — 180 returns in 2014, 120 in 2015 and 22 in 2016, before going off to prison that year.

His new guilty plea admits those hundreds of tax returns contain false income amounts from undocumented gig work and education tax credits for customers who weren’t in college.