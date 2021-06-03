Gary tax expert to pay $1M after cheating IRS again

HAMMOND — A former Gary man is admitting — for the second time in five years — to cheating the IRS.
Dorian Hall, 46, of Gary appeared Wednesday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John E. Martin to plead guilty to two felony counts to illegally preparing and filing false tax returns.
Hall signed a plea agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office last month, only weeks prior to the start of what would have been his jury trial.
He is giving up his right to make the government prove his guilt, in return for a more lenient sentence than the three-year maximum prison term he might have faced if he had been found guilty by a jury.
Hall is promising to pay the government $1 million restitution — the estimated unpaid federal income taxes and illegal tax refunds he generated for hundreds of his business customers.
It was the latest twist in a nearly decadelong investigation of a wave of hundreds of fraudulent tax returns the IRS traced to Hall, whose business cards once proclaimed him “Taxman 007.”
Court documents state Hall used commercial tax preparation software to calculate the type and amount of income that resulted in tax refunds without taxes owed.
He then would file returns for customers with ideal, but false income numbers.
The returns raised the suspicions of government investigators because they all involved people claiming to be professional household helpers, including the improbable coincidence of 17 area "hair stylists" each earning exactly $15,489.
Although Hall never signed those returns as the tax preparer, all the refunds ended up in Hall’s bank account.
Hall knew he was under investigation around 2012 when he was interrogated by IRS agents.
He pleaded guilty to tax evasion and identity theft in 2016.
He assured the IRS, at that time, he had gotten out of tax preparations and moved into the music business.
But he admitted this month, in his plea agreement, he wasn’t completely honest. “I lied to those IRS agents, telling them I no longer prepared taxes ...”
Instead, he changed his email address, opened new bank accounts and generated only more waves of phony tax return — 180 returns in 2014, 120 in 2015 and 22 in 2016, before going off to prison that year.
His new guilty plea admits those hundreds of tax returns contain false income amounts from undocumented gig work and education tax credits for customers who weren’t in college.
Magistrate Judge Martin recommended the court accept this new guilty plea and agreement and set Hall’s next sentencing for a future date.