Gary teen admits to 2019 robbery/homicide of Portage woman

Ryan said members of the victim’s family were present at the Tuesday’s hearing. Thompson appeared to have family and friends in the courtroom as well.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prosecution and defense attorneys said both families had been informed of the plea agreement’s terms.

The judge verbally walked Thompson through a four-page plea agreement, which included a rendition of the crime.

Thompson signed a written stipulation of facts admitting he, Brown and Silas, all of Gary, lured the victim into their car Nov. 19, 2019, on the pretense of selling her a cellphone and marijuana.

Silas had contacted her through social media.

Thompson admitted they planned to rob her of cash. Thompson would only draw a 9 mm Ruger semi-automatic handgun on her to scare her into complying, the plea agreement states.

They drove to and picked up Saucedo at her Portage apartment in a stolen Pontiac Gran Am and talked her into giving them $20 to pay for fuel. They then drove to a parking lot in the 2000 block Crisman Road in Portage where Thompson fatally shot her in back seat of the stolen car, records state.