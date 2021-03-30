Gary teen admits to 2019 robbery/homicide of Portage woman

VALPARAISO — A Gary teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday to fatally shooting a Portage woman during a 2019 robbery.
However, Shaun Thompson, 17, never explained to Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, during his change of plea hearing, why he killed 27-year-old Adriana Saucedo.
Thompson, garbed in an orange jail jumpsuit, a waist chain and leg irons, said little more than “yes ma’am” and “no ma’am” as she questioned him about giving up his right to a trial for a reduced sentence.
The judge said the prosecutor’s office and Thompson agreed he should receive a 50-year prison sentence if she accepts his guilty plea to a charge of murder in the perpetration of a robbery.
Thompson could have faced a longer sentence, but the prosecution also is agreeing to dismiss remaining murder and robbery charges as well as a firearms enhancement count.
Thompson’s two co-defendants, 19-year-old Jonathan Brown and 16-year-old Roderick Silas, pleaded guilty and were prepared to testify against Thompson, if he had chosen to go to trial. They are awaiting sentencing.
DeBoer scheduled Thompson’s sentencing for May 20. Deputy Prosecutor Mary K. Ryan said she planned to call a number of witnesses at sentencing to testify about the crime’s impact.
Ryan said members of the victim’s family were present at the Tuesday’s hearing. Thompson appeared to have family and friends in the courtroom as well.
Prosecution and defense attorneys said both families had been informed of the plea agreement’s terms.
The judge verbally walked Thompson through a four-page plea agreement, which included a rendition of the crime.
Thompson signed a written stipulation of facts admitting he, Brown and Silas, all of Gary, lured the victim into their car Nov. 19, 2019, on the pretense of selling her a cellphone and marijuana.
Silas had contacted her through social media.
Thompson admitted they planned to rob her of cash. Thompson would only draw a 9 mm Ruger semi-automatic handgun on her to scare her into complying, the plea agreement states.
They drove to and picked up Saucedo at her Portage apartment in a stolen Pontiac Gran Am and talked her into giving them $20 to pay for fuel. They then drove to a parking lot in the 2000 block Crisman Road in Portage where Thompson fatally shot her in back seat of the stolen car, records state.
The defendants then drove to the shuttered Horace S. Norton Elementary School, 1356 Harrison Blvd. in Gary, where they broke in, carried her body inside the gymnasium and covered it with carpeting they found inside the building. Then they divided up the money and cellphone they had taken from her and headed off to McDonald's and Pizza Hut to spend it on food, according to the plea agreement.
Thompson admitted that a few days later he crashed the car in which the murder took place while fleeing police and threw the murder weapon into a wooded area in Gary.
He admitted asking his co-defendants to find the gun before police did, but investigators found it first.
Defense attorney James Woods told the judge he had reviewed evidence the prosecution planned to use against Thompson and told the judge there would be no advantage in spurning the plea agreement and going to trial.