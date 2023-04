CROWN POINT— A Gary woman was charged Thursday in connection with allegations that her long-term boyfriend had been molesting her daughter, according to court records.

Lilliann M. Truss, 35, was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury and assisting a criminal, which are both Level 5 felonies.

Derrick McClinton is accused of sexually abused Truss's 12-year-old daughter. The abuse started when the girl was 8 or 9 in their shared apartment on the 2000 block of Fifth Avenue in Gary, according to the probable-cause affidavit.

McClinton is the girl’s stepfather, according to court documents, and he and Truss share a 7-year-old.

Child-molestation charges were filed against McClinton in 2016, but they were dismissed because Truss testified that she told her daughter to make up the allegations.

When police questioned Truss about this she said “OK, yea but that wasn’t true, I didn’t make her say that,” and she said she lied “because McClinton told her to, and that she was afraid she was going to lose her kids,” according to the probable-cause affidavit.

On March 18, Truss’ sister took the 12-year-old to Methodist Hospital Northlake after the girl told her that McClinton had been touching her inappropriately, charging documents stated.

Records show that Truss told police that her daughter had come to her about McClinton on two occasions, but she yelled at the girl and told her she was lying. Truss said she apologized to her daughter for not “stepping up,” according to the probable-cause affidavit.

Truss’s daughter told police that her tablet had videos of McClinton talking to her while he was allegedly molesting her, but before officers could review the evidence Truss told them “those videos that y’all [were] looking for, I have no idea how they got erased,” according to charging documents. Truss told police that she thought one of her daughters deleted the videos.

McClinton has not been charged in connection with this case as an investigation against him is pending, records show, but he is in jail on burglary charges. He was denied bail Thursday.

Truss is set to appear in court April 14.

