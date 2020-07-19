Gary woman creates organization aimed at nixing surge of overdose deaths in Region

She said the people in her friend's company were not aware of Indiana's Good Samaritan Law — which protects a person from criminal and civil liability if they administer naloxone to an overdosing person, call 911 and cooperate with law enforcement.

The law states that a person who comes upon the scene of an emergency or accident and who "in good faith, gratuitously renders emergency care ... is immune from civil liability" if the other person dies or is injured as a result.

"People need to know if you call for help, you will be protected," Martin said.

Martin, who hails from Calumet Township and now lives in Gary's Miller Beach section, said she became hooked on painkillers at a young age after back surgery, and that physical dependence evolved and lasted years.

"I got clean a couple of years ago, but I can't say the same for the loved ones I grew up with. I've lost so many people to overdoses," she said.

Martin hopes to turn that around with the founding of "Gary Harm Reduction," a Region group that is focusing on education and free distribution of naloxone.

Aaron's Law, which passed into law in 2015, allows laypeople to carry and administer naloxone.