Gary woman creates organization aimed at nixing surge of overdose deaths in Region

Overdose deaths are up dramatically this year in Northwest Indiana, alarming local authorities and prompting one Region woman to take matters into her own hands.
As of July 10, Lake County has recorded 121 overdose deaths, compared to 92 at the same time last year, according to Coroner Merrilee Frey.
And in neighboring Porter County, Coroner Cyndi Dykes said the overdose trends there were fairly consistent in 2020 compared to last year — up until June, when the county experienced a spike.
Porter County recorded 17 overdose deaths through June of this year, whereas Dykes' office recorded nine overdose deaths in the first half of 2019.
Opioid-related deaths in 2020 also are up in Cook County, with 773 deaths recorded between Jan. 1 and July 13, as opposed to 605 during the same period in 2019, according to The Associated Press.
'Call for help'
This year's spike in the Region is so alarming, it prompted Kristen Martin, a 30-year-old social worker from Gary, to create her own organization aimed at spreading awareness about addiction, recovery and the overdose-reversal drug naloxone. The drug is commonly sold under the brand name Narcan.
Martin, a person in recovery, said she created the group after her friend died from an overdose two months ago.
She said the people in her friend's company were not aware of Indiana's Good Samaritan Law — which protects a person from criminal and civil liability if they administer naloxone to an overdosing person, call 911 and cooperate with law enforcement.
The law states that a person who comes upon the scene of an emergency or accident and who "in good faith, gratuitously renders emergency care ... is immune from civil liability" if the other person dies or is injured as a result.
"People need to know if you call for help, you will be protected," Martin said.
Martin, who hails from Calumet Township and now lives in Gary's Miller Beach section, said she became hooked on painkillers at a young age after back surgery, and that physical dependence evolved and lasted years.
"I got clean a couple of years ago, but I can't say the same for the loved ones I grew up with. I've lost so many people to overdoses," she said.
Martin hopes to turn that around with the founding of "Gary Harm Reduction," a Region group that is focusing on education and free distribution of naloxone.
Aaron's Law, which passed into law in 2015, allows laypeople to carry and administer naloxone.
Martin said she heard from people in recovery about the difficulties of accessing Narcan in Lake County, so she began reaching out to organizations out of state and the Overdose Lifeline group in Indianapolis. Groups started mailing her a Narcan supply, and the Indianapolis group has been a tremendous help, she said.
Hot spots, fentanyl
As of June 30, Valparaiso has had nine deaths, the most in Porter County. Portage has had three, and Chesterton recorded two fatal overdoses, Dykes said.
LaPorte County's latest 2020 figures were not available — the coroner's office did not respond to requests for data last week. LaPorte County recorded 20 fatal overdoses in 2019, the latest data available.
Fentanyl — heroin’s more lethal, synthetic cousin that’s 50 to 100 times stronger — continues to play a major role in these overdose deaths in Lake and Porter counties, Frey and Dykes said.
In Lake County, fentanyl is listed as the leading or contributing cause in 70 overdose deaths, as of July 10 of this year, compared to 39 over that same time period in 2019, according to data provided by Frey.
Cocaine accounted for 21 fatal overdoses, Frey's data show.
Because of its potency, fentanyl is more powerful and cheaper to produce than heroin — but it is also far more deadly.
Dykes said she also is seeing new drugs making their debut in Porter County: Flualprazolam, a benzodiazepine; Isotonitazene, a potent synthetic opioid; Dihydrocodeine, an opiate painkiller; and Mitragynine, an alkaloid derived from a Kratom plant.
"These designer drugs were found in overdose deaths involving fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl and heroin," she said.
Past successes, help available
In 2019, Lake County had 131 overdoses deaths and Porter had 31. In 2018, Lake recorded 152 deaths, and Porter recorded 46. That was after a record-setting 2017, when Lake had 196 and Porter had 50.
Experts attributed the decline from 2017 to 2019 to the widespread use of naloxone, an increase in treatment availability and more awareness about the crisis, among other reasons.
Recent spikes are not going unnoticed by Gov. Eric Holcomb's office, which recently announced the state is funding nearly $1 million in naloxone distribution statewide with the help of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.
Organizations and local health departments can apply for state naloxone distribution grants with the Indiana State Health Department, and Lake County is often a recipient because it is considered a high-demand area.
Leaders with the anti-drug organization SAFE said they have been a recipient of the state grants the past two years and has distributed to first responders, community organizations, health care workers, school nurses and corrections officers. The group distributed to laypeople during community training sessions.
SAFE's Amanda Morrison said the organization is currently out of stock.
When asked this week whether SAFE applied yet in 2020, Morrison said the group had not applied before this week. She said she put in an application for a state grant Thursday and expected an answer from ISDH soon.
SAFE also has 10 permanent drug drop boxes in Lake County for people to safely throw away expired and unused medication, as well as the Deterra Drug Deactivation Pouches. These means of proper disposal help to keep medication out of the wrong hands, especially since data shows that youth are getting prescription medications from their parents' and guardians' medicine cabinets.
Martin said she believes her community could be doing more to spread awareness and provide resources for those suffering from addiction.
Anyone in need assistance or resources can reach Martin at Gary Harm Reduction by calling 219-200-4081.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
Memorial for Emberly Brazil
Memorial for Emberly Brazil
Memorial for Emberly Brazil
Memorial for Emberly Brazil
Hammond's Clark HS football players meet
Hammond's Clark HS football players meet
Hammond's Clark HS football players meet
Hammond's Clark HS football players meet
Valparaiso's football team conducts its first workouts
Valparaiso's football team conducts its first workouts
Valparaiso's football team conducts its first workouts
Valparaiso's football team conducts its first workouts
Rewards for job well done
21st Century Charter School Gary high school students receive gift cards
21st Century Charter School Gary high school students receive gift cards
21st Century Charter School Gary high school students receive gift cards
Cedar Lake Farmer's Market
Cedar Lake Farmer's Market
Cedar Lake Farmer's Market
Byway Brewing patio open
Byway Brewing patio open
Byway Brewing patio open
Bike riding surges amid coronavirus pandemic
Bike riding surges amid coronavirus pandemic
Bike riding surges amid coronavirus pandemic
Bike riding surges amid coronavirus pandemic
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.