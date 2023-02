HAMMOND — A federal judge has sentenced a Gary woman to home detention for gun-running.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P Simon imposed a two-year period of probation Thursday on 31-year-old Deanna Washington.

She must participate in the court’s location monitoring program, which typically requires probationers to remain in their residences, with some exceptions, such as work, school, medical treatment or other court-ordered obligations.

She pleaded guilty Oct. 19 to a charge of lying on a federal firearms application form while buying a Glock Model 17 9 mm pistol Dec. 18, 2021, at a downstate gun shop near Logansport, Indiana.

A federal grand jury first charged Washington with making six such illicit firearm purchases in 2021 at gun stores in Merrillville, Hammond and Logansport.

The government said she filled out federal firearms applications with a false address, a felony punishable by up to 10 years' imprisonment.

She gave up her right to make the government prove its case against her in return for leniency.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick D. Grindlay states in an earlier memo to the court that law enforcement investigators recovered half of the guns she purchased.

He said one of those weapons ended up in the hands of a juvenile delinquent and another in the possession of a man who was under a court monitoring system in Cook County, Illinois.

Her probation could be revoked if it is proven that she commits any other crimes during those two years.

