GARY — A 36-year-old woman was shot in the back in her living room late Thursday when gunfire erupted outside her home, police said.
Witnesses told police they were inside a home in the 3800 block of Pennsylvania Street when they heard gunshots outside, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Once the gunfire stopped, they discovered the woman in the living room and called police.
The woman was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a Chicago hospital for treatment, police said.
Whoever fired the shots fled before police arrived, Hamady said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Daniel Callahan at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.