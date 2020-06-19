Gary's police chief out; deputy chief serving in the interim

GARY — Just six months into the job, Richard Ligon is reportedly out as the city's top cop.
Ligon resigned, and Deputy Chief Brian Evans will fill in as police chief in the interim, a city spokesman confirmed Friday.
Ligon was tapped in December to serve in Mayor Jerome Prince's administration. Prince's term began Jan. 1.
“Ligon has been an admirable public servant on many levels,” Prince said. “I thank him for decades of service and for leading our police department in the opening months of my administration, and I wish him and his family the very best."
Ligon, a retired federal agent and military commander, has 36 years of military service in the Army and 23 years as a federal law enforcement officer. He also served about five years as a Gary police commissioner.
The city of Gary has had a high turnover of police chiefs in the last 14 years — 10 to be exact prior to Ligon.
Ligon is Gary's 11th police chief since 2006.
Former Mayor Scott King appointed Jeffrey Kumorek in 2006. Former Mayor Clay also appointed Nathaniel Brannon in 2006, Thomas Houston in 2007, Lawrence Wright and then Reginald Harris in 2008, Gary Carter in 2009 and Anthony Stanley in 2011.
Houston's departure came after he was charged with — and later convicted of — federal civil rights abuses. Former Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson appointed Wade Ingram in 2012 and Larry McKinley in 2014. Then, in January 2018, she appointed Chief Richard Allen.
Ligon had inherited a Gary Police Department that has struggled in recent years with understaffed patrol shifts, an overworked homicide unit, aging vehicle fleets and outdated equipment.
The department has struggled with attracting new recruits and combating violent crime.
Ligon is a graduate of Gary's Froebel High School. The Gary native unsuccessfully ran three times for Lake County sheriff in recent years. He served as a law enforcement official for the U.S. Postal Service from 1981 to 2004.
