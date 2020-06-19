Gary's police chief out; deputy chief serving in the interim

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GARY — Just six months into the job, Richard Ligon is reportedly out as the city's top cop.

Ligon resigned, and Deputy Chief Brian Evans will fill in as police chief in the interim, a city spokesman confirmed Friday.

Ligon was tapped in December to serve in Mayor Jerome Prince's administration. Prince's term began Jan. 1.

“Ligon has been an admirable public servant on many levels,” Prince said. “I thank him for decades of service and for leading our police department in the opening months of my administration, and I wish him and his family the very best."

Ligon, a retired federal agent and military commander, has 36 years of military service in the Army and 23 years as a federal law enforcement officer. He also served about five years as a Gary police commissioner.

The city of Gary has had a high turnover of police chiefs in the last 14 years — 10 to be exact prior to Ligon.

Ligon is Gary's 11th police chief since 2006.

Former Mayor Scott King appointed Jeffrey Kumorek in 2006. Former Mayor Clay also appointed Nathaniel Brannon in 2006, Thomas Houston in 2007, Lawrence Wright and then Reginald Harris in 2008, Gary Carter in 2009 and Anthony Stanley in 2011.