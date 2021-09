Gas leak shuts down Valparaiso road

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso police are asking that drivers avoid the area of a gas leak Thursday night.

At 7:20 p.m. Valparaiso Police Department announced that while the leak is currently under control, there are current road closures as crews fix a pipe that is underground.

NIPSCO crews are working in the area of Calumet Avenue and Glendale Boulevard to repair a gas leak.

The intersection of Calumet Avenue and Glendale Boulevard will stay open but no southbound traffic is allowed.

South of the intersection, northbound traffic lanes are closed. Police said drivers should find alternative routes Thursday evening.

The closures are expected to remain in effect overnight an into tomorrow at a minimum, police said.

The full closures described will begin within the hour after crews mark lanes and put up detour signs.

"Thank you for our cooperation and please drive safely if you must travel in the area," the Valparaiso Police Department said.

