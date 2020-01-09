GARY — An ex-bookkeeper accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the city's Genesis Convention Center is asking to serve only probation for the crime, court records show.
Victoria Wilson, 52, of Portage, pleaded guilty in September to stealing from the financially troubled center, both as a bookkeeper and interim executive director. As part of her plea, she agreed to pay $12,727 in restitution to the city of Gary.
Now, Wilson is asking for probation, citing a troubled childhood, an abusive marriage, and personal financial difficulties, the latter of which is "inextricably intertwined" with the offense, records filed this week show.
Wilson argued she is working to get her own crafting business off the ground to earn a living, and hopes to now start a nonprofit group to help abused women in trouble with the law for non-violent crimes, according to a sentencing memorandum filed in U.S. District Court.
Last year, Wilson was charged with theft from a local government entity — which comes with a maximum penalty of 10 years, a $250,000 fine and 3 years of supervised release.
In her sentencing memorandum, she said when she was encountered by law enforcement officers for this crime, she was honest and forthcoming and quickly accepted responsibility.
In November, Wilson's co-worker, Deborah Black, 62, was charged with theft from a local government entity receiving federal funds.
Black and prosecutors entered a plea agreement that same month, requiring her to pay back more than $16,000 to the city of Gary.
Black was the executive director of the Genesis center from November 2016 to August 2017.
If the plea deal is accepted by the court, Black would be required to pay $16,421.80 in restitution.
Black similarly faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
Both Wilson and Black Wilson were the only known employees with access to a safe where cash collections for room rental, catering services and bar and concession sales. The collections stayed in the safe until they were to be remitted to the controller’s office, according to a State Board of Accounts report.
Black and Wilson have been asked to reimburse the city for the remaining $61,892.61 for receipts never remitted to the city controller’s office, the SBOA investigation states.
Black's next court date is April 15. Wilson's Feb. 19 sentencing date is being rescheduled due to scheduling conflicts, court records show.
The charges are a result of investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Indiana State Police and the Indiana State Board of Accounts.