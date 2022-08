Georgia man agrees to plead guilty to role in deadly bank robbery in Region

HAMMOND — A second man has agreed to plead guilty to having a role in a deadly Gary bank robbery last year.

Kenyon Hawkins, 34, of Atlanta, Georgia, signed a 10-page plea agreement Monday stating he is prepared to admit his role in the murder of bank security guard Richard Castellana, 55, of Tinley Park.

Hawkins’ admission incriminates not only himself but also his three co-defendants, James A. King, 24, of Miami, Florida; Hailey Gist-Holden, 25, of Gary; and Briana White, 27, of Chicago, with taking part in the armed robbery and homicide.

Hawkins had been facing trial on armed bank robbery and murder charges. Convictions by a jury could have put him in jeopardy of life imprisonment.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hawkins gives up his right to make federal prosecutors prove the case against him at trial.

In return, U.S. attorney’s office prosecutors will recommend he receive a lesser sentence, although he still faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.

The robbery took place minutes after 1 p.m. June 11, 2021, when two men, dressed in black, walked behind the bank branch at 1975 W. Ridge Road, Gary.

Castellana, armed and wearing a shirt clearly identifying him as a security guard, was walking in front of the building when he was fatally shot in the face.

The government is alleging Gist-Holden shot the victim with a rifle and then fired shots through the bank window while the other man, King, raced inside, pointed a handgun at the tellers, scooped up money from a cash drawer behind the bank’s teller counter and ran out.

Gary and Lake County sheriff’s police arrived minutes later to find Castellana dead.

They captured King in a wooded area one mile south of the bank along with a .40-caliber Glock handgun and $9,080 taken from the bank.

Authorities arrested Gist-Holden six days later in southern Georgia, following a high-speed police chase.

Gist-Holden is denying any involvement in the robbery and currently is acting as his own attorney.

King pleaded guilty March 7 in court to bank robbery and murder charges.

Court records state King confessed to authorities that it was Gist-Holden’s idea to rob the bank to bail out Gist-Holden’s semi-pro football team, the Illini Panthers.

King, one of the Panther’s team players, told police that Gist-Holden needed money to pay his players and their hotel bills. Authorities said Gist-Holden also needed money to pay rent on his house.

Federal prosecutors filed additional charges three months ago alleging Hawkins and White, a girlfriend of Gist-Holden, aided as accomplices in the robbery.

Hawkins admits, in his newly filed plea agreement, that shortly before the robbery he was with his other three co-defendants at Gist-Holden’s Gary residence to plan it out.

Hawkins admits he knew guns would be used to forcibly take the bank’s money but chose to drive Gist-Holden and King to the bank and agreed to take a split of the proceeds.

However, Hawkins fled the scene before King and Gist-Holden could return to his getaway vehicle.

White is pleading not guilty to federal charges she agreed to monitor police communications to let King and Gist-Holden know when police would respond to the crime scene.

Court papers state White’s defense attorney is prepared to argue that White was forced to aid in the commission of the crime or face retribution from Gist-Holden.

White currently is scheduled to be tried separately the week of March 13, 2023.