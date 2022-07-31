Get to know police at National Night Out events Tuesday

More than a dozen police departments across the Region will participate Tuesday in National Night Out events, which are intended to promote partnerships between officers and their communities and increase public safety.

Officers will answer residents' questions, display equipment, conduct K-9 demonstrations, engage children in fun activities and more.

Calumet City

Police and community members will gather from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Calumet City Police Department, 1200 Pulaski Road.

The night will include food trucks, entertainment, music and activities for kids.

Crown Point

Events will run from 6 to 9 p.m. at Legacy Fields, 851 Center Ross Road.

The Police and Fire Departments will take to the fields for a softball game at 6:30 p.m. The first pitch will be thrown by the families of Fire Chief Dave Crane and Sgt. Jose Resendez, both of whom died recently.

A K-9 demonstration will follow at 7:45 p.m. A water balloon toss will close out the night about 8 p.m.

The event will feature free Kona Ice and hot dogs for the first 300 attendees; live music; booths from various local public safety departments, the city, and the Crown Point Community Library; swag giveaways; and public safety vehicle displays. Fun Times Cotton Candy will be available for purchase.

"We are excited to bring this event back to the Crown Point and Northwest Indiana community," Police Chief Ryan Patrick said. "Our police officers work tirelessly to connect with our community. This event allows our officers to come together with our neighbors in a fun, positive atmosphere."

Dyer

Events are planned from 5 to 9 p.m. at Central Park, 900 Central Park Blvd.

Festivities will include a variety of displays, information booths, refreshments, music and games for children. The Lake County sheriff's helicopter also is expected to stop by.

East Chicago

Festivities are planned from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jeorse Park beach gazebo, 3301 Aldis Ave., behind the Ameristar Casino parking garage.

The night's activities will include a K-9 show, treats and refreshments for kids, a touch-a-truck event, music and a bicycle raffle for children.

Anyone can participate, but only city residents may register for prizes. Registration begins at 4 p.m.

Hammond

Activities are planned from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Wolf Lake splash pad, 121st Street and Calumet Avenue.

Activities will include a drunken driving simulator, fire truck and police vehicle displays, K-9 demonstrations, magician performances, games and prizes for children and music.

Enjoy a free hot dog, chips and drink by bringing donations of bleach, laundry soap, dog or cat treats and fabric softener for Hammond Animal Control.

Lake County Sheriff's Department

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said his department's helicopter will visit several communities between 5 and 8 p.m., including Munster, Hammond, Merrillville and Dyer.

Lansing

Police and community members will gather from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fox Pointe, 18138 Henry St.

Enjoy food, drinks, snow cones, bounce houses, activities, K-9 demonstrations, a magician and giveaways.

Merrillville

Residents can bring their grills and tailgate from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway.

Each of Merrillville's seven wards will have space designated outside the facility to gather. Ward maps will be on display at the event.

Activities will include games, police equipment displays, a bounce house for children and music.

Munster

The town's celebration will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a community parade in the 8600 to 8800 blocks of Columbia Avenue.

The main celebration will start at 5 p.m. at the Munster Community Pool, 8837 Calumet Avenue.

Activities will include special guest appearances by former Chicago Blackhawks player Brent Sopel; Fox Chicago news anchor Natalie Bomke; former NFL players Tim Tyrrell, Marc May and Bill Schick; and former NFL coach Angel Lopez. There also will be games and prizes for kids, door prizes and giveaways, emergency vehicle displays, a magic show, K-9 demonstrations, safety mascots, free glow necklaces for kids, music, helicopter landings, citizenship award presentations, free child ID cards, barrel car train rides, a free souvenir photo booth, crime prevention information, drunken driving simulation carts and a blood drive. Swimming will be free for Munster residents with state or school IDs.

More than 100 booths will be offered by businesses, faith-based groups, school groups, community organizations and food vendors. The event will end with a fireworks display sponsored by Krazy Kaplans.

Portage

Events are planned from 5 to 8 p.m. at Founders Square Park, 2545 Founders Parkway.

Enjoy food, talk to officers about their department or a career in law enforcement, view emergency vehicles and equipment, watch K-9 demonstrations and learn about the SWAT team.

Porter County Sheriff's Department

Portage Township Trustee Brendan Clancy and the Porter County Sheriff's Department will host an event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Haven Hollow Park, 330 W. 700 North.

Registration is required. The event will feature vehicle displays and more.

Schererville

Events will run from 5 to 9 p.m. at Redar Memorial Park, 217 Gregory St.

Activities will include K-9 demonstrations, a helicopter landing, a bicycle raffle, food vendors and music.

Police will give away 500 backpacks packed with school supplies to the first 500 children. The backpacks are geared for students in kindergarten through fourth grade, and supplies will include crayons, glue sticks, yellow highlighters, dry erase markers, sticky notes, notebooks, pencils and a pencil box.

Valparaiso

Police will visit 11 different neighborhoods from 6 to 9 p.m. for events planned by residents.

Department members participating in festivities include K-9 officers, bicycle patrol, support staff, patrol officers and investigators.