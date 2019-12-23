GARY — The city's housing authority is asking a judge for a temporary restraining order to keep John Allen, restaurant operator, and his associates from "trespassing" onto 624 Broadway in downtown Gary while the courts determine true ownership of the property.
The Gary Housing Authority used a lesser known eminent domain proceeding to take possession of the property Sept. 30 for a redevelopment project in the 600 block of Broadway, records show.
GHA obtained 624 Broadway after its board passed a resolution, gave notice in the local newspaper, filed a deed transfer with the county, and took other necessary steps, including hosting a public hearing, bypassing the need for a court order, according to Tramel Raggs, attorney for GHA.
This method is allowed under state law, Raggs has argued.
Allen has argued GHA's method, absent a court order, is "illegal," and that GHA is wrongfully claiming the building is unsafe and must be demolished. He said GHA has failed to take into account restaurant renovations that make the building ready for business, records show.
In asking for a temporary restraining order, GHA states Allen hosted events Dec. 14 and 15 that were open to the public and will continue hosting events without GHA's authorization sans the court order, records show.
Use of the property by plaintiffs and associated entities constitutes a continuing trespass, a potential danger to the public, and an improper exposure of liability, GHA alleges.
Allen is arguing 624 Broadway LLC should be considered the current owner of the building as the courts proceed with the case because the "change of ownership, as done by the Gary Housing Authority, is implausible and problematic enough ..."
Allen also argued in court that the restaurant building is worth $325,000, and that the building owners deserve that amount in compensation from the Gary Housing Authority.
Allen has told The Times GHA has little to show for its future plans for the block, whereas his business would put people to work and generate tax revenue for the city now.
Allen said the economically depressed city is severely lacking in sit-down restaurants in the downtown area and Nations could be part of the revitalization of the Broadway corridor.
Earlier this year, the Gary Housing Authority attempted to take the property through eminent domain action in the courts March 14, but moved to dismiss July 26. It was revealed in court last month that GHA quietly obtained 624 Broadway in September, bypassing the need for a court order.
A hearing to address GHA's request for a temporary restraining order is set for 1 p.m. Jan. 7.