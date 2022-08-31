Girl at center of sex abuse case deserves more than a 'wishy-washy' apology, judge says

CROWN POINT — A judge told a Lake Station man that the teenage girl he sexually abused in 2019 deserved more than the "wishy-washy" apology he offered during his sentencing Wednesday.

Bradley W. Franchville, 26, pleaded guilty in July to sexual misconduct with a minor, a level 4 felony.

He admitted he forced the girl, who was between 14 and 15 years old, to have sex with him multiple times from May to October 2019 after persuading her relative to allow her to babysit his children at a Merrillville motel room.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepted Franchville's plea agreement and sentenced him to an agreed term of 9 1/2 years, including 2 1/2 years in prison, four years in the Lake County Community Corrections alternative placement program and three years on probation.

In exchange for Franchville's plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss remaining counts in Franchville's 2021 sexual misconduct case and two other cases, which include charges of failing to register as a sex offender and dealing in cocaine. He also will be required to register as a sex offender.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Kasey Dafoe did not call the girl or her relative to give a victim impact statement but said she was present in court.

Franchville, who has a previous conviction in Porter County for sexual misconduct with a minor, told the judge, "I ain't always been good at getting things right in life."

He said he wanted to move on with his life and get custody of his children back.

"I'm sorry for everything that happened," he said.

Bokota asked if his apology was directed at the girl.

"I'm not the only one at fault," he said.

Bokota asked Franchville what he would do if someone hurt his children.

He replied, "I would hurt them in an ungodly way."

Bokota told him to think about that.

The girl Franchville hurt was sitting in the courtroom in tears, and she deserved more than the "wishy-washy" apology Franchville offered, the judge said.

Bokota turned to the girl.

"The trauma that you have gone through is something you can heal from, no matter whether the person who hurt you is sorry or not," she said.

Defense attorney Michael Woods asked if Bokota would consider allowing Franchville to serve his prison sentence at the Lake County Jail because he didn't want to miss a hearing in a paternity case involving his child.

Dafoe objected.

Bokota denied Franchville's request to remain in the jail but said she would order the Indiana Department of Correction to transport him to Lake County for hearings in his paternity case.