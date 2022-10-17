Girl held in wake of fatal Porter County shooting to appear in court Monday, officials say

VALPARAISO — A detention hearing is expected to be held Monday morning for the female juvenile taken into custody Friday night after a male was found dead from a gunshot wound, officials say.

"At this detention hearing the judge will decide whether the child has to stay at the detention center or if he or she can go home," according to the Indiana Public Defender Council.

"The child should have an attorney at this hearing," the council says. "The attorney will tell the judge what the child wants and will give information on who will supervise the child if he or she gets released."

The hearing, which is closed to the public, must be held within 48 hours (not counting weekends or holidays) of the juvenile being taken into custody.

The girl was taken into custody by Porter County police, who said they were called out around 10:15 p.m. Friday to the 600 W. block of County Road 100 North in Union Township in response to reports of shots fired.

"Upon arrival, officers located a male subject deceased from a gunshot wound," Porter County Sheriff police Sgt. Benjamin McFalls said.

"The suspect in the case, a female juvenile, was located and taken into custody without incident a short time later," he said.

The Porter County coroner's office has yet to release the identity of the shooting victim, saying Monday morning it is still waiting on a positive identification from the family.

If charges are filed, an initial hearing will be held to inform the juvenile, the IPDC said.

Police will be releasing no further details as the investigation and case proceed, McFalls said Monday morning.

"This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety," he said.

"Please keep the family of the deceased subject in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," McFalls said.