VALPARAISO — A young girl came forward during a body safety awareness program at school and revealed she had been molested at the age of 9 by a 42-year-old Chesterton man, according to charging information.

Jason Looney has been charged with felony counts of child molesting and attempted vicarious sexual gratification and misdemeanor intimidation, according to court documents.

The allegations came to light in October 2018 as a result of the program at the Duneland School Corp.

The girl, who was 10 at the time, told investigators Looney began molesting her the summer prior when she was 9, police said.

She said the abuse progressed from touching over her clothes to under her clothes, and involved attempts by Looney to have the girl touch him, according to charging documents.

"When he tried to grab her hand ... she would pull away and either lay on her hands or put them under her head or pillow," according to the charges.

Looney reportedly told the girl not to tell anyone what he was doing or there would be consequences.

Looney told police there is no way they would link him to the accusations by his DNA, according to court documents. But police said they were able to do just that.

