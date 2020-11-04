 Skip to main content
Girl said she was molested in Portage; Hobart man arrested
Girl said she was molested in Portage; Hobart man arrested

Craig Hogue

Craig Hogue

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A 32-year-old Hobart man was arrested early Tuesday afternoon on allegations of fondling an underage girl in Portage more than six years ago, according to court documents.

Craig Hogue is charged with a felony of child molesting involving the girl, when she was about 12 years old, records show.

The case came to light Oct. 25 when the girl told officials in Michigan she had been sexually assaulted by Hogue sometime between April 4, 2013, and May 28, 2014, according to charging documents.

Hogue was known to the girl's family.

The girl said she was lying on her bed when Hogue began rubbing her back and then reached under her shirt and rubbed her breast, Porter County police said. The girl said she responded by rolling to her back and acting like she was asleep, at which point Hogue stopped and left the room.

Police said they made several attempts to interview Hogue, but he did not show up to two scheduled appointments.

The Lake County prosecutor's office was appointed to handle the case at the request of Porter County prosecutors, who said they have staff member with a personal conflict of interest.

