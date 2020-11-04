Girl said she was molested in Portage; Hobart man arrested

VALPARAISO — A 32-year-old Hobart man was arrested early Tuesday afternoon on allegations of fondling an underage girl in Portage more than six years ago, according to court documents.
Craig Hogue is charged with a felony of child molesting involving the girl, when she was about 12 years old, records show.
The case came to light Oct. 25 when the girl told officials in Michigan she had been sexually assaulted by Hogue sometime between April 4, 2013, and May 28, 2014, according to charging documents.
Hogue was known to the girl's family.
The girl said she was lying on her bed when Hogue began rubbing her back and then reached under her shirt and rubbed her breast, Porter County police said. The girl said she responded by rolling to her back and acting like she was asleep, at which point Hogue stopped and left the room.
Police said they made several attempts to interview Hogue, but he did not show up to two scheduled appointments.
The Lake County prosecutor's office was appointed to handle the case at the request of Porter County prosecutors, who said they have staff member with a personal conflict of interest.
Alicia Miller
Asia Marie Buchanan
Brian Ward
Caleb Thomas
Christopher Galvan
Christopher Lee Russell
Dontiel Foxx
Jeremy Tyler Dunn
Joseph Cioe
Juan Camarillo
Madison Sylvia Kobat
Mark Bogart, Jr.
Michael Bowen
Musaddiq Allah Winfield
Patricia Mae Duncan
Randy Uylaki
Sasha Varnae Ross
Sidney Ramos
Sophia Rose Fortuna
Thomas Samuelson
Tomislaw Vasiljevic
Trevor Meadows
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.