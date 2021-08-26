Girl says Valpo man twice sexually assaulted her when she was 5, police say

VALPARAISO — A 12-year-old girl claiming she was molested last fall by a Valparaiso man revealed the same man sexually assaulted her twice before when she was about 5 years old, according to court documents.

Pleas of not guilty were entered Thursday morning during an initial hearing for Luis Hernandez-Flores, 39, of Mexico, who is charged with three counts of child molesting.

The most serious count carries a potential prison sentence of 20 to 50 years.

+2 Valpo man arrested in child neglect case; bond set for him and child's mother Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish told Jack Graeber if he bonds out of jail, he will be on supervised release and prohibited from having any further contact with the alleged victim while his case proceeds.

The girl told police she was at a party away from home on Sept. 5 in Valparaiso when Hernandez-Flores, who she knew, walked in on her in a bathroom and proceeded to kiss and molest her, according to a charging document.

"Would you do anything for me?" he reportedly asked while carrying out the acts.

The girl said Hernandez-Flores would not let her leave the bathroom and repeatedly asked her to keep his actions a secret, police said.

The girl's mother said she knocked on the bathroom door and it was opened by Hernandez-Flores with the girl inside crying, according to police.