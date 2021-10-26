Girl 'so upset' after man would not stop Portage molestation, police say

VALPARAISO — A young girl told investigators that she was sleeping at a home in Portage when Brian Wadas molested her, according to newly filed charging documents.

"Victim then became upset and said 'then he touched me,' while crossing her arms and speaking angrily," a court document state. "Victim went on to say that this hurt, and she stomped her foot."

Wadas, who was known by the girl, has been charged with Level 1 felony child molesting, and lesser felony counts of child molesting and neglect of a dependent, records show. A Level 1 felony carries a potential prison term of between 20 and 40 years.

Wadas, who is listed with addresses in both Valparaiso and Lake Station, was booked into the Porter County jail Monday morning and is being held without bond until his initial hearing, which is expected to take place later this week before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

The alleged victim, who is only identified as being less than 14 years of age, told her mother that on March 23 Wadas had touched her inappropriately, police said.

The mother said Wadas denied molesting the child in a text message conversation, "but also alluded that if anything happened, he did not remember because he was asleep," according to police.