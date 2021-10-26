 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girl 'so upset' after man would not stop Portage molestation, police say
alert urgent

Girl 'so upset' after man would not stop Portage molestation, police say

Brian Wadas

Brian Wadas

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A young girl told investigators that she was sleeping at a home in Portage when Brian Wadas molested her, according to newly filed charging documents.

"Victim then became upset and said 'then he touched me,' while crossing her arms and speaking angrily," a court document state. "Victim went on to say that this hurt, and she stomped her foot."

Wadas, who was known by the girl, has been charged with Level 1 felony child molesting, and lesser felony counts of child molesting and neglect of a dependent, records show. A Level 1 felony carries a potential prison term of between 20 and 40 years.

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

Wadas, who is listed with addresses in both Valparaiso and Lake Station, was booked into the Porter County jail Monday morning and is being held without bond until his initial hearing, which is expected to take place later this week before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

The alleged victim, who is only identified as being less than 14 years of age, told her mother that on March 23 Wadas had touched her inappropriately, police said.

The mother said Wadas denied molesting the child in a text message conversation, "but also alluded that if anything happened, he did not remember because he was asleep," according to police.

"Mr. Wadas also referenced an incident in these messages in which someone told his friends and coworkers that he molested them and he lost all his friends and had to quit the job," according to a court document.

During an interview with investigators, "Victim said she told (Wadas) to stop, but he told her no," police said. "She stated this made her 'so upset.' "

The girl told investigators she felt scared, police said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will we be able to harness energy from lightning someday?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts