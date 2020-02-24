Girlfriend charged in road rage incident after man shows up with ex

GARY — A 37-year-old woman allegedly became outraged upon seeing her ex sitting in the passenger seat of his ex-girlfriend's vehicle, court records show.

Two felony charges — battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness — were filed Thursday in connection with a Nov. 20 incident against Markisha Lynette Lacefield, of Gary.

She also faces one misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief, records show.

Police were dispatched at 11:57 p.m. Nov. 20 to the area of 49th and Pennsylvania avenues, according to court records.

Upon arrival, a woman reported she received a phone call from her ex-boyfriend asking her for a ride from a bar. When they arrived at his house, Lacefield was allegedly waiting in the driveway for him, records state.

Lacefield began arguing with her boyfriend, so he told his ex-girlfriend to take him back to the bar because he "was safer there," records state.

The ex-girlfriend told police she believed Lacefield did not like her because she was always saying negative things to her under the belief she was in a sexual relationship with Lacefield's boyfriend, records state.