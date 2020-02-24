You are the owner of this article.
Girlfriend charged in road rage incident after man shows up with ex
Girlfriend charged in road rage incident after man shows up with ex

GARY — A 37-year-old woman allegedly became outraged upon seeing her ex sitting in the passenger seat of his ex-girlfriend's vehicle, court records show. 

Two felony charges — battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness — were filed Thursday in connection with a Nov. 20 incident against Markisha Lynette Lacefield, of Gary.

She also faces one misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief, records show. 

Police were dispatched at 11:57 p.m. Nov. 20 to the area of 49th and Pennsylvania avenues, according to court records.

Upon arrival, a woman reported she received a phone call from her ex-boyfriend asking her for a ride from a bar. When they arrived at his house, Lacefield was allegedly waiting in the driveway for him, records state. 

Lacefield began arguing with her boyfriend, so he told his ex-girlfriend to take him back to the bar because he "was safer there," records state. 

The ex-girlfriend told police she believed Lacefield did not like her because she was always saying negative things to her under the belief she was in a sexual relationship with Lacefield's boyfriend, records state. 

As the two drove off, Lacefield allegedly began following them in her own vehicle, ramming her own car into their vehicle on the driver's side and again into the side of the vehicle, records show. 

The boyfriend was told to get out of the car, but he wouldn't, so his ex-girlfriend called 911 and Lacefield allegedly fled the scene, records state. 

Lacefield returned a few minutes later and allegedly said she didn't care about the police and was ready to go to jail, records state. 

She then allegedly drove off again, records show.

