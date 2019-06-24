PORTAGE — A 20-year-old employee of a Portage auto parts store faces multiple charges after two 10-year-old girls discovered a cell phone recording video images Saturday in the employee's bathroom of the business, according to police.
Adan Alvarado, of the 6900 block of Squirrel Creek, was charged Monday with felony counts child exploitation, possession of child pornography and four counts of voyeurism, according to charging documents.
The camera was discovered by the girls at the O'Reilly Auto Parts store at 6100 Central Ave. during a Portage Junior Miss Softball carwash fundraiser, according to court documents.
The second of the two girls to use the bathroom was in a state of partial undress when she noticed the cell phone, which was placed to the left of the toilet behind what appeared to be a plunger and bottles of disinfectant, police said.
Police said a video on the phone shot at 12:18 p.m. Saturday showed Alvarado placing the phone in position near the toilet. The two girls in question then enter the bathroom 15 minutes later with the first girl using the bathroom on video and the second making the discovering while partially disrobed.
Police said they also discovered videos on the phone shot in the same bathroom on May 29, June 5 and June 8. Those camera captured videos of a couple of Alvarado's female coworkers, who he said were his intended target, police said.
Alvarado, who was found to have a small electronic camera in his possession, reportedly told police he "made a stupid decision/idea of putting my phone in the employee's bathroom."
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
