'Go back to Africa:' Porter County man with shovel confronted black woman, police say

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A 37-year-old man faces a felony count of intimidation after repeatedly yelling racial slurs at a black woman working in her yard and then aggressively walking toward her while carrying a shovel, according to Porter County police.

"Go back to Africa where you belong," Westville resident William Hoffman reportedly yelled at the woman. "(Racial slur), get out of here!"

Hoffman, who is white, also faces a misdemeanor count of harassment, police said.

The woman reportedly told police she was outside doing yard work in the 700 block of Center Street around 3 p.m. Friday when a blue pickup drove by and the driver, later identified as Hoffman, began yelling racial slurs.

The woman said she did not respond and the truck drove back by the house and the slurs continued, according to police. The truck then drove by again and Hoffman got out carrying a large shovel and continue shouting the slurs.

Hoffman began walking aggressively toward the woman, who fled into her home and called police. She videotaped some of the scene on her phone, which she later showed police.