'God has other plans,' defeated judge candidate says, giving thanks
VALPARAISO — Democrat Mitch Peters released a message of thanks Wednesday morning just a few short hours after it became clear he lost his bid to unseat Republican Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

"I want to first thank my Savior, Jesus Christ, through whose Grace all things are possible," Peters said in a prepared statement.

"I want to thank the voters of Porter County, who have come out in record numbers to participate in this election," he said. "I want to thank my wife, Lisa, family, friends and colleagues who sacrificed so much these last two years.

"I want to thank those who endorsed me and contributed to my campaign. I want to thank my Committee, particularly my Campaign Chairperson and Son, Ryan and Administrative Assistant/Campaign Treasurer, Dawn," Peters said.

"Finally, I want to congratulate and thank my opponent, Mary DeBoer, on both her victory and for running an honorable campaign," he said. "I am humbled and honored having had the opportunity to run. God has other plans."

Republicans swept all three judicial races in Porter County and the Republican candidate is leading the way in the one contested judicial race in LaPorte County.

Republican Christopher Buckley pulled off a narrow defeat of incumbent Democratic Porter Superior Court Judge David Chidester and Republican Mike Fish defeated Democrat Matt Soliday to replace retiring Republican Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.

In LaPorte County, Republican Jaime Oss has a lead over Democratic incumbent Superior Court Judge Michael Bergerson.

Vote counting in LaPorte County was expected to resume Wednesday morning.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

