Governor announces first of 19 naloxone vending machines to combat drug overdoses

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that the state's first-ever naloxone vending machine will be placed at the St. Joseph County Jail in South Bend.

The machine is one of 19 to be placed statewide and will be available for use by the public, he said.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication approved to reverse an overdose from opioids and is given when a person is showing signs of opioid overdose to block the deadly effects of the overdose.

"There is no single solution to ending this epidemic that has taken the lives of thousands of Hoosiers," Holcomb said. "We can, however, take thoughtful steps to help shake the scourge of addiction from our communities. Naloxone vending machines are a practical tool to prevent overdoses and save lives."

Indiana reported a 32% increase in fatal overdoses during the 12-month period beginning in April 2020 and ending in April 2021, according to provisional data released in November by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All but three of the 36 people known to have died so far this year of overdoses in Porter County tested positive for fentanyl, a deadly drug that is being blamed in part for a record number of ODs nationwide.