Governor announces first of 19 naloxone vending machines to combat drug overdoses

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that the state's first-ever naloxone vending machine will be placed at the St. Joseph County Jail in South Bend.
The machine is one of 19 to be placed statewide and will be available for use by the public, he said.
Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication approved to reverse an overdose from opioids and is given when a person is showing signs of opioid overdose to block the deadly effects of the overdose.
"There is no single solution to ending this epidemic that has taken the lives of thousands of Hoosiers," Holcomb said. "We can, however, take thoughtful steps to help shake the scourge of addiction from our communities. Naloxone vending machines are a practical tool to prevent overdoses and save lives."
Indiana reported a 32% increase in fatal overdoses during the 12-month period beginning in April 2020 and ending in April 2021, according to provisional data released in November by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
All but three of the 36 people known to have died so far this year of overdoses in Porter County tested positive for fentanyl, a deadly drug that is being blamed in part for a record number of ODs nationwide.
Fentanyl also was present in well over half (67%) of the 203 known drug overdose deaths that have occurred this year as of Nov. 1 in Lake County, Coroner Merrilee Frey said.
The vending machines are manufactured by Shaffer Distribution Company and programmed to dispense free naloxone kits, the governor's office said. Each kit includes a single dose of naloxone, instructions for use, and a referral to treatment for substance use disorder. The machine holds up to 300 naloxone kits and is free to access.
Overdose Lifeline, Inc., an Indiana nonprofit dedicated to helping those affected by substance use disorder, is partnering with the Family and Social Services Administration Division of Mental Health and Addiction to identify jails, hospitals, and other community sites interested in a vending machine to distribute the lifesaving medication, Holcomb said.
Overdose Lifeline will purchase the vending machines using $72,600 in federal grant funds made available through DMHA. There is no cost to entities that implement a vending machine.
"We must continue to ensure widespread access to naloxone, given the lingering impact of COVID-19 and the increased supply of fentanyl in our 92 counties," said Douglas Huntsinger, executive director for drug prevention, treatment, and enforcement for the state of Indiana.
"Every life lost to a drug overdose is one too many," he said. "Naloxone offers the opportunity to get individuals with substance use disorder on the path to long-term recovery."
An estimated 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in one year, which health officials described as a never-before-seen milestone tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and a more dangerous drug supply.
Overdose deaths have been rising for more than two decades, accelerated in the past two years and, according to new data posted recently, jumped almost 30% in the latest year.
Drug overdoses now surpass deaths in this country from car crashes, guns and even flu and pneumonia, officials said. The total its close to that for diabetes, the nation's No. 7 cause of death.
To learn about Overdose Lifeline’s naloxone distribution opportunities or to request a free naloxone kit, visit overdoselifeline.org.