Governor grants 'medical clemency' to two Indiana prison inmates from Lake County

Two Lake County men convicted of heinous crimes decades ago are being released early from prison to skilled nursing facilities due to serious health conditions and cognitive issues that require they receive 24-hour medical care for the rest of their lives.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday his grant of "medical clemency" to Charles Calhoun, 83, and Jerome Maclin, 70, in accordance with the recommendations of the chief medical officer of the Indiana Department of Correction and the Indiana Parole Board.

"I granted the medical clemencies after a great deal of research and consideration," Holcomb said. "These men are no longer a threat to society, and it’s been determined they are better cared for at a skilled nursing home."

According to the governor's executive order, both men are being released from prison subject to lifetime parole and residence in a skilled nursing facility.

The Republican governor said "in the improbable event" either man no longer is permanently bedridden, his original sentence will be restored and he must return to prison.

Records show Calhoun, of Gary, was convicted of murder and sentenced to 80 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Roland Johnson, 47, of Gary, following an argument March 17, 1982, at the Double B Barber Shop, 15 W. 25th Ave., Gary.

The governor said Calhoun suffers from dementia that's required him to remain in the infirmary at the Westville Correctional Facility since 2018 because Calhoun cannot bathe, dress, eat or take care of other physical needs without assistance.

Maclin, meanwhile, has served 45 years of a life sentence after being convicted in 1978 for the kidnapping and rape of a Gary woman.

Holcomb said Maclin has been a paraplegic since being shot in 1985. Maclin also has cognitive defects and other comorbid conditions that require 24-hour physical care at the Miami Correctional Facility.

The governor also granted a third medical clemency, to Alphonzo Griffin, 67, who is bedridden at the Miami Correctional Facility following a 2014 stroke.

Griffin has served 20 years of a 50-year sentence for a 2001 robbery causing serious bodily injury in St. Joseph County, records show.

This is the first time Holcomb has used his power to grant clemency to Indiana prison inmates because of their medical conditions.

He last granted clemency in 2019 to an Elkhart County man convicted of drug possession in 2003 who the governor said had rehabilitated himself in prison.

Holcomb also issued seven pardons in 2017, primarily to individuals who already had completed their prison terms and made restitution.

