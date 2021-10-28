Governor makes picks for Lake County judicial vetting panel

Gov. Eric Holcomb finally has filled his three seats on the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission after it was controversially reconstituted in April by the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

The Republican chief executive on Thursday appointed to the commission: Heather Delgado, of Munster, a partner at the Barnes & Thornburg law firm; David Wickland, of Munster, an attorney in private practice; and Todd Williams, of St. John, vice president of lending at American Community Bank.

They join Alfredo Estrada, a partner at the Burke Costanza & Carberry law firm in Merrillville; Brandy Darling, Lake County deputy prosecutor; and Aimbrell Holmes, Gary city court administrator, who were appointed in June by the Lake County Board of Commissioners.

Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush has picked Supreme Court Justice Mark Massa to serve as commission chairman.

Previously, Lake County lawyers and judges, instead of the governor, selected half the commissioners that evaluate applicants when there's a judicial vacancy on the Lake Superior Court and recommends finalists to the governor for his appointment.