Governor poised to gain more control over the appointment of Lake Superior Court judges

The sponsors of the measure, including state Reps. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron; Hal Slager, R-Schererville; and state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell; cited no specific problems with the current composition of the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission — only a desire to shake things up.

For example, Aylesworth, who is not an attorney and lives in Porter County, said he filed the legislation because he believes the current judicial nominating process is unfair.

He said changing it is "a great opportunity for more qualified candidates to fill the positions," in part by requiring the revised commission recommend five candidates to the governor for his appointment, instead of three.

State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, said that’s not a good enough reason for the General Assembly to trash a thoughtful process that has worked effectively for decades in favor of one that is certain to inject partisan politics into the selection of Lake County judges.

“There was nothing that was broken and it didn’t need to be fixed in the first place,” Smith said. “(We) should just let this whole bill die: It is not necessary; it is not needed; it is not wanted.”