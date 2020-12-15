Governor selects new judge for Lake Superior Court

Gov. Eric Holcomb has selected Lake County Magistrate Natalie Bokota to become a judge on the Lake Superior Court, Criminal Division.

The Republican chief executive announced Monday he selected Bokota from the three county magistrates recommended by the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission to fill the vacancy created when Judge Clarence Murray retires Dec. 31.

The two other nominees were Magistrate Jeffrey Miller and Magistrate Timothy Ormes, both of the Juvenile Division.

Bokota has served as a Lake County magistrate since 2000, presiding over a variety of criminal matters, assisting in oversight of the mental health court and helping to revise pretrial release standards.

Prior to becoming a magistrate, Bokota spent nine years as a deputy prosecutor in the Lake County prosecutor's office.

Bokota earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Massachusetts and her law degree at the Indiana University Maurer School of Law.

She'll be sworn-in as a judge on a to-be-determined date in the near future, according to the governor's office.

Bokota initially will serve a two-year term. Then Lake County voters will decide whether to retain her for a subsequent six-year term.