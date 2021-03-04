GPS monitoring ordered for Portage man accused of rape while threatening suicide

PORTAGE — A Portage man charged with rape is to wear a GPS monitoring device and stay two miles away from the alleged victim's home, job and/or school if he bonds out of jail, a judge decided Thursday morning.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer approved a $5,000 cash bond for the accused, 31-year-old Michael Morales, after hearing the defense and prosecutors agreed to the amount in conjunction with the GPS monitoring and pretrial release supervision.

But DeBoer warned Morales not to try to contact the alleged victim or violate the terms of the release in any other way.

"I'm going to have a huge issue with you," she warned, saying he would then likely sit behind bars while his case proceeds.

Morales, who is charged with felony counts of rape and sexual battery, is accused of telling a woman March 26 to have sex with him or he would kill himself with the rifle he was holding, police said.

The woman complied, Portage police said. But when later asked if she wanted to have sex with Morales, the woman said, "Not really, but I didn't want him to kill himself."

Morales reportedly told police he thought the sex was consensual.