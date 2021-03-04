 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GPS monitoring ordered for Portage man accused of rape while threatening suicide
alert top story urgent

GPS monitoring ordered for Portage man accused of rape while threatening suicide

{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Morales

Michael Morales

 Provided

PORTAGE — A Portage man charged with rape is to wear a GPS monitoring device and stay two miles away from the alleged victim's home, job and/or school if he bonds out of jail, a judge decided Thursday morning.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer approved a $5,000 cash bond for the accused, 31-year-old Michael Morales, after hearing the defense and prosecutors agreed to the amount in conjunction with the GPS monitoring and pretrial release supervision.

But DeBoer warned Morales not to try to contact the alleged victim or violate the terms of the release in any other way.

"I'm going to have a huge issue with you," she warned, saying he would then likely sit behind bars while his case proceeds.

Morales, who is charged with felony counts of rape and sexual battery, is accused of telling a woman March 26 to have sex with him or he would kill himself with the rifle he was holding, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The woman complied, Portage police said. But when later asked if she wanted to have sex with Morales, the woman said, "Not really, but I didn't want him to kill himself."

Morales reportedly told police he thought the sex was consensual.

The officer replied, "that it is not consensual while you are holding a weapon and telling the person that you will kill yourself if they don't have sex with you."

The woman said an hour after the alleged rape Morales held the gun to his head and pulled the trigger, but it did not fire, police said. He also posted accusations about the woman on social media, which alerted her family members to the situation.

Morales admitted to trying to kill himself and said the woman stopped him, police said. When asked how she stopped him, Morales said, "He did not want to say anything to incriminate himself."

A trial in the case was scheduled for July 26, with pretrial hearings April 27 and June 1.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Helicopter, police dogs search for suspect who fled from stolen truck in Crown Point

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts