GPS monitoring required for Valpo man accused of raping underage relative

VALPARAISO — Bond has been offered to a 19-year-old Valparaiso man accused of raping an underage female relative.
But if Alec Zrodlowski is released from jail, he will have to wear a GPS monitor and have no further contact with the girl while the case is pending, according to the court.
Zrodlowski appeared Tuesday before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer for an initial hearing via a teleconferencing system from the county jail.
He is charged with felony counts of rape, incest, sexual misconduct with a minor and criminal confinement, according to court documents.
Pleas of not guilty were entered on his behalf and bond was set at $3,000 cash and $10,000 surety, according to the court.
He said he is represented by defense attorney Adam Tavitas.
Valparaiso police said they were notified about the accusation a week ago and were told by the girl Zrodlowski had sent her a text message about noon April 26 inviting her to meet him. The girl responded thinking they were going to play video games, but he began sexually assaulting her instead, police said.
"She stated she told Alec no and tried to leave, but Alec would not let her leave," court records allege.
The girl sobbed as she reportedly told police she felt panicked when she was unable to free herself from Zrodlowski.
She said Zrodlowski threatened to hurt her further and told her not to tell anyone what happened, police said.
The girl said she remembered the date of the attack because she wrote it in a messaging app with #childhoodtrauma, according to court documents.
The girl said she did not want to ever talk about it or disclose the information but was forced to do so after the incident was reported by her doctor to her mother, police said. She had reportedly shared the claim with her doctor in an attempt to get birth control in hopes of avoiding pregnancy from the alleged rape.
When the girl's parents confronted Zrodlowski about the accusations, he said he exposed himself to the girl and made a sexual comment, according to police.
Abygail Lee Brock
Adam Gregory Shapen
Alex Jacob Zrodlowski
Anthony Varela
Baljinder Singh
Christina Elizabeth Rios
Cody Carson
Dana Ann Reagan
Daniel Royster
Enrique Chino Feliciano
Erin Kathleen Davenport
Gurwinder Singh
Jacqueline Castro
Jeremy Farris
Joe Lee Rixie
Joseph Edward Clasen
Joshua Arnold
Kasey Patricia Wheeler
Layne Plomann
Phillip Bisping
Robert Beck Davenport IV
Ryan Nicholas Davis
Samantha Einikis
Shawn Clifford
Teddy Wayne Hughes
Troy Worthington
Tyler Davis
Virgil Arthur Coulter IV
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.