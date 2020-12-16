GPS monitoring required for Valpo man accused of raping underage relative

VALPARAISO — Bond has been offered to a 19-year-old Valparaiso man accused of raping an underage female relative.

But if Alec Zrodlowski is released from jail, he will have to wear a GPS monitor and have no further contact with the girl while the case is pending, according to the court.

Zrodlowski appeared Tuesday before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer for an initial hearing via a teleconferencing system from the county jail.

He is charged with felony counts of rape, incest, sexual misconduct with a minor and criminal confinement, according to court documents.

Pleas of not guilty were entered on his behalf and bond was set at $3,000 cash and $10,000 surety, according to the court.

He said he is represented by defense attorney Adam Tavitas.

Valparaiso police said they were notified about the accusation a week ago and were told by the girl Zrodlowski had sent her a text message about noon April 26 inviting her to meet him. The girl responded thinking they were going to play video games, but he began sexually assaulting her instead, police said.

"She stated she told Alec no and tried to leave, but Alec would not let her leave," court records allege.