CROWN POINT — Just days after military veterans were honored across the country, the Lake County Veterans Treatment Court held a graduation ceremony for 13 of its participants.
Judge Julie Cantrell, who oversees the program, provided anecdotes about the graduates, detailing their individual journeys through the court system and offering all best wishes for their futures.
The 13 participants were joined by their mentor — also a military veteran — as they walked across the auditorium's stage in the Lake County Government Center and shook hands with Cantrell, other members of the treatment court team and Elizabeth Johnson, a representative for U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary.
The graduates included Rodney Burks, Steven Caparelli, Michael Cartwright, Van Goodwine, Alpha Holder, Glenn Maxwell, David Muller, Eyricka Perry, Keith Price, William Riley, John Small, William Spearman and Joseph Wisniewski. Seven served in the Army, one in the Marines, four in the Navy and one in the Air Force.
Wednesday's graduation marks their completion of an intensive, two-year program designed to connect veterans suffering from substance abuse, addiction and/or mental health disorders — things that could cause them to engage in criminal activities — with the benefits and treatment they have earned for their service. It helps to reduce correctional costs, protects community safety and improves public welfare.
Those who successfully complete the 24-month intervention program, such as the 13 graduates who all vary in ages, have the opportunity to have criminal charges against them dismissed. They also are encouraged to come back and serve in a mentor role, which many have done since it was established throughout Lake County in June 2014.
"When I found the Veterans Treatment Court, I felt extremely comfortable. ... It is a tremendous victory for us as veterans to help other veterans," said Robert Carnagey, the mentor liaison for the Porter County Veterans Treatment Court. "It's an honor."
Carnagey, who served just over a year in Vietnam, said the program — which was created nationwide more than a decade ago in Buffalo, New York — served as a stop sign for the 13 individuals to reevaluate their lives and provided them each with a chance to do things differently.
"You got into this program, some way or another, because you got knocked off the rails," Carnagey said. "Now is the opportunity to lead your life in a way that makes the judge proud, your mentors proud, your family proud and you proud."