Graduate says drug court 'changed my life'

VALPARAISO — Portage resident Fleshia Lewis said her struggle with drugs began following her mother's death in a vehicle crash on Mother's Day 2007.

Lewis was 16 and what followed was more than a decade of drug use and crime.

But after her arrest on a high-level felony charge of dealing drugs, Lewis was given a shot at clearing up her record and receiving a new, sober start to life.

That was 18 months ago and despite some setbacks, Lewis, now 28 and mother of four children, earned that second chance.

She, along with Valparaiso resident Bryce Lange, graduated Monday afternoon from Porter County's adult drug court, which is one of the county's problem-solving courts.

The courts offer qualified offenders the opportunity to wipe their records clean or at least reduce the impact of their offenses by successfully completing a highly structured program aimed at helping them overcome drug, alcohol and other problems. If they fail, they face the original penalties for their offenses.

The graduation means Lewis will appear Friday before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, who is expected to dismiss the underlying drug charge, according to Porter Superior Court Judge David Chidester.