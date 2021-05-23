Grandmother distracted daughter while man fatally stabbed the daughter's boyfriend, police say

She said Jaramillo put the knife to Marcano's throat outside the back door, and she could see blood on Marcano's back, records state. The woman got into Henry's tan Saturn Ion thinking she could use it to stop Jaramillo, but Henry pushed her so hard she ended up in the front passenger seat, records state.

Henry got in the driver's seat and Jaramillo eventually got in the back seat, and Henry drove away, according to court documents.

They drove Henry's grandson to school and dropped him off with a school resource officer, as they normally would do, records state.

Marcano was seen running along 38th Avenue while yelling for someone to call 911 and collapsed in a front yard as Henry drove off, records allege.

The woman told police she was scared for her and her son's lives, especially because Jaramillo was seated in the back seat with the boy holding the knife, documents say.

Jaramillo and Henry later dropped the woman off at a relative's residence, records state.

Jaramillo and Henry were taken into custody for questioning later April 16, and police found suspected methamphetamine on Henry during the booking process, records state.