Grandmother distracted daughter while man fatally stabbed the daughter's boyfriend, police say

CROWN POINT — Prosecutors filed charges last week against a grandmother accused of allowing her boyfriend to fatally stab her adult daughter's boyfriend in April, driving by the victim as he collapsed in the street and continuing on to drop her grandson off at school.
Koreena M. Henry, 44, was arrested Tuesday on charges of murder; assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony.
A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on her behalf Wednesday, records show.
Henry's boyfriend, Mark A. Jaramillo, 46, of Crown Point, was charged last month with one count of murder in the homicide of Rafeal J. Marcano, 27, on April 16 in the 3800 block of Swift Street in Hobart. Jaramillo also has pleaded not guilty.
Marcano's girlfriend told police Henry, who is her mother, and Jaramillo, who is Henry's boyfriend, arrived at her Hobart home to take her son to school, according to court records.
The woman said Henry began motioning for her to come outside, but Jaramillo walked in the home "puffed up like a tough guy," documents state.
She told police Henry pulled her outside and she heard a yell, as if Jaramillo and Marcano were fighting. She was able to break free from Henry and go back inside, where she saw Jaramillo dragging Marcano and carrying a knife, records allege.
She said Jaramillo put the knife to Marcano's throat outside the back door, and she could see blood on Marcano's back, records state. The woman got into Henry's tan Saturn Ion thinking she could use it to stop Jaramillo, but Henry pushed her so hard she ended up in the front passenger seat, records state.
Henry got in the driver's seat and Jaramillo eventually got in the back seat, and Henry drove away, according to court documents.
They drove Henry's grandson to school and dropped him off with a school resource officer, as they normally would do, records state.
Marcano was seen running along 38th Avenue while yelling for someone to call 911 and collapsed in a front yard as Henry drove off, records allege.
The woman told police she was scared for her and her son's lives, especially because Jaramillo was seated in the back seat with the boy holding the knife, documents say.
Jaramillo and Henry later dropped the woman off at a relative's residence, records state.
Jaramillo and Henry were taken into custody for questioning later April 16, and police found suspected methamphetamine on Henry during the booking process, records state.
Henry allegedly told police she didn't like Marcano because of the way he treated her daughter. Both Henry and Jaramillo told police the knife Jaramillo used to stab Marcano was "gone," but neither told police where it was, according to court records.