Grandparents described Dyer knife attack as 'something out of horror movie,' court records say

DYER — A 22-year-old’s grandparents described the scene as a “horror movie” after their grandson grabbed a butcher knife from the kitchen and began stabbing them, court records said. The man's mother told investigators that he allegedly laughed as his grandmother begged him to stop the attack.
The unincorporated Dyer man faces eight charges alleging he stabbed his grandparents Tuesday night in a home the three shared, police said.
Nicholas Powers was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery when the assault poses a substantial risk of death, two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon and two counts of battery resulting in serious injury, according to Lake Superior Court records.
As of Friday, the victims, a 73-year-old grandmother and a 79-year-old grandfather, remain hospitalized, the Lake County Sheriff's Department reported.
“It’s alleged that this young man repeatedly stabbed his grandparents with a knife at the home the three shared in the 8500 block of Towle Street,” Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said. “The grandmother is hospitalized in serious condition and will need surgery to repair an extensive wound to one of her arms. The grandfather remains in critical condition.”
Police responded about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 8500 block of Towle Street in unincorporated Dyer for reports of a stabbing.
Hours earlier at 8 p.m., the grandfather told investigators he confronted Powers for smoking marijuana that night. After the grandfather told Powers he was kicking him out for smoking marijuana, the 22-year-old went into the kitchen. The grandfather said the next thing he knew, his grandson was “taking a knife to him and his wife,” court records alleged.
First, Powers picked up a butcher knife and walked toward his grandmother as she wrapped Valentine’s Day presents, the woman told police.
When she asked what he was doing, he walked behind her and allegedly put the knife to her neck. She then put her hand on her neck to block the blade. The 73-year-old woman said she never saw her grandson like that, saying, “it was something out of a horror movie,” court records said.
The grandfather said Powers seemed “completely out of it.” The grandfather rushed over as he heard the screams of his wife in the kitchen and then Powers began attacking him with the knife, records state.
The grandmother was able to take away the knife and put it under a chair, where police later recovered the weapon as evidence. Police also recovered multiple pill bottles and pills that were strewn throughout the residence and yard in the wake of the incident, records state.
During the grandmother’s 911 call, the dispatcher reported hearing screaming and yelling in the background as the woman said her grandson was stabbing her and her husband, court records allege. She also said she had Powers locked out of the residence but he was trying to get back inside.
When first responders arrived, they found the grandfather lying on the kitchen floor and the grandmother sitting in a chair nearby, both suffering from stab wounds. While first responders treated the victim, police took Powers into custody outside the home.
Both victims were transported to local hospitals. The grandfather was flown to University of Chicago hospital after suffering stab wounds to his rib cage, back and arm. The grandmother was taken to a local hospital suffering from swelling to the back of her head, three puncture wounds in her chest, a cut on her arm and leg and various bruises and scrapes.
Powers was taken into custody and police reported they smelled marijuana and alcohol on him, noting he appeared dazed and his speech was slurred, according to court records. He had a vacant expression on his face and his hands had what appeared to be dried blood on them, police reported.
He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and did not appear to have suffered any injuries during the incident, police said. At the hospital, Powers told EMT staff that he had ingested “bottles of liquor,” according to court documents.
During the investigation, Power’s father informed police that the 22-year-old has high-functioning autism and takes psychiatric medications, court records said. The father also stated that from September to December 2019, Powers was residing at Sober Living after allegedly using heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana during the last six years. After he left Sober Living, he went to live with his grandparents, his father told investigators.
Both parents had tried to address his drug use since high school, and while Powers didn’t have a history of violence before the stabbing, his mother said he had what she believed was an unhealthy preoccupation with crime TV shows. Court records said that during the weekend of Jan. 25-26, the mother learned Powers had bought a book about serial killers.
The mother told investigators that she was convinced the stabbing of her parents happened shortly after he obtained the book, which she said was on a dresser in Powers' room he was staying in at his grandparent’s house.
The mother also said Powers' grandmother told her that, “she begged Nicholas to stop stabbing her and that he ‘just laughed’ and kept slashing her with the knife,” court documents allege.
As of Friday afternoon, Powers was at a local hospital for evaluation, Pam Jones of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department said.