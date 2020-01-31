Grandparents described Dyer knife attack as 'something out of horror movie,' court records say

Hours earlier at 8 p.m., the grandfather told investigators he confronted Powers for smoking marijuana that night. After the grandfather told Powers he was kicking him out for smoking marijuana, the 22-year-old went into the kitchen. The grandfather said the next thing he knew, his grandson was “taking a knife to him and his wife,” court records alleged.

First, Powers picked up a butcher knife and walked toward his grandmother as she wrapped Valentine’s Day presents, the woman told police.

When she asked what he was doing, he walked behind her and allegedly put the knife to her neck. She then put her hand on her neck to block the blade. The 73-year-old woman said she never saw her grandson like that, saying, “it was something out of a horror movie,” court records said.

The grandfather said Powers seemed “completely out of it.” The grandfather rushed over as he heard the screams of his wife in the kitchen and then Powers began attacking him with the knife, records state.

The grandmother was able to take away the knife and put it under a chair, where police later recovered the weapon as evidence. Police also recovered multiple pill bottles and pills that were strewn throughout the residence and yard in the wake of the incident, records state.

