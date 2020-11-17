 Skip to main content
Grave site theft a blow to family on 20th anniversary of loved one's death
Grave site theft a blow to family on 20th anniversary of loved one's death

Missing cross

The cross reported stolen from a grave at the Chesterton Cemetery is shown.

 Provided

CHESTERTON — When Kodie Kennoy went to her mother's grave site last month on the 20th anniversary of her death, she and other family members were saddened to see that a 6-foot, homemade wooden cross they placed there three years ago was missing.

"It was just gone," 30-year-old Kennoy said Tuesday from the Chesterton home she shares with her younger sister and grandmother.

Kennoy said the cross was made as a Christmas gift to her late mother, Jamie Lyda. The family was unable to provide police with a financial value of the cross "but related the significant emotional value," according to the theft report.

"I was very sad about it," said Mae Lyda, who raised her daughter Jamie's two children following Jamie's death. "I said, 'Someone needs it worse than me.' "

The loss was discovered Oct. 13. After initially thinking no one would care, the family decided to report the theft, Kennoy said.

Kennoy said the cross spells out her mother's name vertically and displays her birth (November 1962) and death (October 2000) dates on the horizontal plank. Her mother's photo sits near the crossing point of the two pieces of wood.

The theft occurred from the grave site located within the Chesterton Cemetery at 300 E. Porter Ave., according to the police report.

The cross was anchored several feet in the ground and was pulled up in its entirety when taken, Kennoy said.

"It was just sad that someone would do that," she said.

The family had contacted the cemetery caretakers, who confirmed they had not removed the cross, police said. Police said they patrolled the cemetery and found no sign of the missing cross.

It is Kennoy's hope that whomever took the cross will simply return it.

"Just put it out there," she said.

