Gravesite theft a blow to family on 20th anniversary of loved one's death

CHESTERTON — When Kodie Kennoy went to her mother's gravesite last month on the 20th anniversary of her death, she and other family members were saddened to see that a 6-foot, homemade wooden cross they placed there three years ago was missing.

"It was just gone," the 30-year-old Kennoy said Tuesday from the Chesterton home she shares with her younger sister and grandmother.

Kennoy said the cross was made as a Christmas gift to her late mother, Jamie Lyda. The family was unable to provide police with a financial value of the cross "but related the significant emotional value," according to the theft report.

"I was very sad about it," said Mae Lyda, who raised her daughter Jamie's two children following Jamie's death. "I said, 'Someone needs it worse than me.' "

The loss was discovered Oct. 13. After initially thinking no one would care, the family decided to report the theft, Kennoy said.

Kennoy said the cross spells out her mother's name vertically and displays her birth (November 1962) and death (October 2000) dates on the horizontal plank. Her mother's photo sits near the crossing point of the two pieces of wood.