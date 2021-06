Griffith 7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint

GRIFFITH — Police are seeking a man suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven with a semi-automatic handgun early Friday.

The man displayed the weapon and ordered a store clerk to give him an undisclosed amount of money from a register, which he then made off with, said Griffith police Cmdr. Keith Martin.

Police were dispatched about 3:20 a.m. to the store, at 845 N. Broad St. By the time they arrived, the suspect had escaped on foot.

Griffith officers searched the area with assistance from a Schererville police K-9 but could not locate the suspect, Martin said.

No injuries were reported in connection with the robbery.

Authorities described the suspect as about 25 years old, 6 feet tall and with a tan skin tone. He was wearing a blue T-shirt under a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black and white gym shoes and gloves.

He entered the store alone and did not come from a vehicle in the store lot, Martin said.

Police are processing video and other resources, Martin said.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Griffith police Detective Sgt. Jim Sibley at 219-924-7503, ext. 239. To remain anonymous, call 219-924-7503.

