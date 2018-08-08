CROWN POINT — Eric L. Yost was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison for aggravated battery in the death of fellow union member Jacob Oxley during a drunken altercation in 2013 at their union hall.
Judge Diane Boswell ordered Yost to also serve an additional four years in Lake County Community Corrections.
Yost, 45, of Griffith, was convicted at trial July 3 of aggravated battery and battery resulting in serious bodily injury for punching and kicking Oxley after a boozy meeting Dec. 12, 2013, at the Operating Engineers Hall in Merrillville.
Oxley, 28, of Lake Village, left the hall after the fight and went to bed. The next day he was found by co-workers slumped over and unresponsive at his job site at ArcelorMittal. An autopsy determined he died from swelling and bleeding at the top of his head.
The courtroom was packed Thursday morning with both men's family and friends.
Cathy Bement, the victim's mother, said her son was a proud father of two children who loved being the life of the party. She said her son “had a mouth,” but Yost, the older man, should have been more mature.
“I'm going to end, not so lady like, with the last words my son said,” she told the court. “To you and your attorney — '(expletive) you.'”
Jessica Renfrow, Oxley's fiance, said she told him they were having a child on Tuesday. That Friday, he was dead. Renfrow said their daughter is smart, stubborn and beautiful — “everything Jake would have loved.”
Renfrow said Yost acted like “a juvenile and an animal.” Animals belong in cages, she added.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Judith Massa asked for an 18-year prison sentence.
She said Yost had prior run-ins with law enforcement due to his drinking, including public intoxication charges in 1994 and 1998. He was charged with domestic battery in 2002, but he successfully completed probation in a deferred prosecution agreement, so the charge was dismissed.
In 2011, he was charged with battery resulting in bodily injury and resisting law enforcement. His son fell ill at a baseball game, and Yost fought with police after he refused to leave the boy's ambulance, Massa said.
The case was again dismissed through a deferred prosecution agreement.
She argued the combination of alcohol and anger made Yost a danger to society.
Two defense witnesses painted a different picture.
Gayle Olechnowicz, a neighbor, said she met Yost 12 years ago after he helped her remove water from her garage during a rain storm.
She said her husband suffered a debilitating disease four years later, and Yost began stopping by two to three times a week to shovel the driveway, cut the grass and spend time with her husband.
“He is a good Christian man,” she said.
William “Bill” Stevenson, an employee at KT-Grant in Hammond, said Yost worked for him for 12 years. He described Yost as a loyal, dedicated and hard-working man. He said if Yost were accepted into community corrections, he would have a job during that time with his company.
Defense attorney Tom Mullins said Yost was married for 22 years and had three children. He said Yost suffered his own tragedy after his son died in 2015 at age 21.
Mullins argued Oxley's death was a freak accident unlikely to reoccur and community corrections was a reasonable sentence for the crime.
“Boys will be boys, brothers will be brothers, and Local 150 will be drinkers and smokers,” he said.
Yost said in an emotional statement to the court's gallery he was sorry and took responsibility for his actions. He said the loss of his own son made him deeply aware of the pain felt by Oxley's family.
“I need you guys to realize I never took this lightly,” he said.
He said he had a difficult childhood, but he married his high school sweetheart and they overcame many challenges. He asked for mercy for his family's sake.
Boswell said she believed Yost felt “profound remorse” for his actions, and the circumstances that caused the crime were unlikely to reoccur. She said long-term incarceration would not serve a useful purpose, but the fact that Yost's fighting caused a death justified prison time.