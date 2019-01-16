GRIFFITH — Police announced early Thursday they have charged a suspect in last month's shooting death of Portage high school student Alayna Ortiz.
Ortiz, 18, was killed 9 p.m. Dec. 9 in a parking lot at the Park West Apartments in Griffith, police said.
A Griffith officer working at the Park West Apartments heard what sounded like a car crash in the 1800 block of North Arbogast Street and went to investigate, Martin said.
The officer saw a vehicle speed away, turn onto Ridge Road and pull into Mansards Plaza. Police think the driver was riding struck several small barriers attempting to escape the shooting. Police questioned and released the others in the car at that time.
Ortiz's homicide was the first in Griffith since 2014, when Remanard Castro, 55, fatally shot his estranged wife Nina Castro, 42, in front of her teenage children in the parking lot at St. Mary's School.