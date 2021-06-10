Griffith police mourn death of department's first K-9

The police dog also set a positive example for new and future Griffith police K-9s, police said.

“We were all saddened to hear that Gino has passed. Being Griffith’s first K-9, Gino has set the bar very high and paved the way for our entire program," Griffith Town Council President Rick Ryfa said in a press release. "He will be missed by all and we offer our condolences to his K-9 partner, Officer Gutierrez, and his entire family”

Griffith police thanked Gino's fans and supporters, and offered condolences to Gino's handler Gutierrez and his family.

"The police department and the entire Griffith community mourns the loss of Gino, as he was every bit a member of the community as his backers, who raised funds to purchase and continue to support him throughout his years of service," police said in a news release.

A private ceremony for K-9 Gino will be held among Griffith police, the local police K-9 community and those close to the beloved canine, police said.

