Griffith police mourn death of department's first K-9

GRIFFITH — K-9 Gino, the Griffith Police Department's first police K-9, died Wednesday following a recent, tentative cancer diagnosis and a sudden illness.
K-9 Gino, 9, was born in November 2011 in Bergheim, France. He officially joined the ranks of the Griffith Police Department's patrol division on June 1, 2013, police said.
Gino served with his partner, Griffith police Officer Robert Gutierrez, for eight years, during which the pair had formed a "faithful bond," police said, noting the duo spent "numerous hours together" training.
The police K-9 was responsible for drug detection, suspect apprehension, building searches, among other patrol duties, police said, adding Gino also tracked "numerous" missing persons and suspects in Griffith and area communities during his career.
Police added Gino also was a "big attraction" at public events for both children and adults.
“K-9 Gino and his human partner, Officer Gutierrez, served our officers and community exceptionally well during their eight years of service together," Griffith Police Chief Greg Mance said in a news release. "K-9 Gino was skilled in narcotics detection and patrol work, but he truly shined above others during his frequent interactions with the public. Without a doubt, our police department and community are better because of K-9 Gino.”
The police dog also set a positive example for new and future Griffith police K-9s, police said.
“We were all saddened to hear that Gino has passed. Being Griffith’s first K-9, Gino has set the bar very high and paved the way for our entire program," Griffith Town Council President Rick Ryfa said in a press release. "He will be missed by all and we offer our condolences to his K-9 partner, Officer Gutierrez, and his entire family”
Griffith police thanked Gino's fans and supporters, and offered condolences to Gino's handler Gutierrez and his family.
"The police department and the entire Griffith community mourns the loss of Gino, as he was every bit a member of the community as his backers, who raised funds to purchase and continue to support him throughout his years of service," police said in a news release.
A private ceremony for K-9 Gino will be held among Griffith police, the local police K-9 community and those close to the beloved canine, police said.