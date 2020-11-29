Grisly rape, murder prompted Hoosier sex offender registry; how does it actually work?

Sexually violent predators or offenders against children also cannot live within a mile of the homes of their victims, he said.

Sex offenders who are not locked up have seven days to register in the county in which they are residing, Sheets said. Those behind bars have the same seven days to register upon their release.

The offender is fingerprinted and photographed, and the registration is updated annually, he said. The registries, by county, are publicly available online, including photos, addresses and conviction information for the offenders.

Offenders are required to register annually, and an offender with predator status is required to report every 90 days and have a new photo taken, Sheets said. Registration is required in each county in which an offender lives, owns property, works or attends secondary education.

"My general thoughts are that the registry is a good idea for those who live in close proximity to the offender," Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said. "There is a recidivism issue so it is a matter of public awareness and public safety. The registration is tough on the offenders.

"But it only takes one mistake — and that we don’t want to have happen," Germann said of the prospects of offenders committing new crimes.