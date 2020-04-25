Group plans protest outside Westville Correctional Facility in response to spike in COVID-19 cases

Protesters are organizing a vehicle convoy to encircle Westville Correctional Facility raising awareness for what organizers are calling an unsafe situation inside the prison walls.
The drive-by protest will start at noon Tuesday at the prison and continue until 2 p.m., said organizer Angela Grable, of Columbia City, Indiana. Protesters will stay inside their vehicles, which will be decorated with signs, and drive around the prison, praying for those inside.
Grable and her husband are in contact with an inmate and have been ministering to him for nearly two years. She said she received a phone call last week she called “disturbing,” which was the motivation for the protest.
“He was telling me to take care of his mom if he did not make it because things are so bad,” Grable said. “It breaks my heart. These people are calling their families and saying goodbye.”
As of April 20, 123 inmates at the facility have tested positive, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. One death has been reported of a man who was over 70 years old. The Times was unable to reach Westville Correctional Facility officials Saturday for updated information.
In a previous Times article, Indiana State Health Commissioner Kristina Box said there has been a statewide increase in cases among correctional facilities and jails, and inmates who have tested positive are being isolated and receiving appropriate medical care.
However, Grable said she has been in contact with friends and family of inmates through social media, who have been telling a different story. Grable alleged inmates are reporting lack of medical care, lack of food, unsanitary conditions and more, which will be the focus of the protest.
A Facebook page has since been created called “Convoy of JUSTICE-Drive By Protest- Westville Prison” and currently has 30 people who plan to participate.
Grable said she hopes to get a total of 50 vehicles for the convoy.
“We hope to get people’s attention and we hope the governor responds to this situation,” Grable said. “My prayer is that our voices are heard for their sake. Something needs to be done.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.