Group robs armored truck at Calumet City bank, FBI says

  • 0

CALUMET CITY — The FBI is investigating an armored truck robbery in Calumet City on Tuesday morning. 

At 9:27 a.m. four men robbed an armored truck at 1701 River Oaks Drive, said FBI Special Agent and Public Affairs Coordinator Siobhan Johnson. 

The truck was replenishing cash at a drive-thru ATM at the Bank of America.

Authorities said the suspects appear to be black males aged in their 20s.  Investigators are still working to identify them. 

Johnson said there is no additional information that can be released at this time.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news.

