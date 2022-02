Group rushes delivery truck, steals $120K in cigarettes, court records state

CROWN POINT — Charges allege two Chicago men were part of a group of eight people who swarmed a delivery struck last week in Hammond and stole about 50 cases of cigarettes valued at $120,000.

Rahmaan M. Reed, 24, and Terrance Powell, 25, were captured after they crashed Reed's gray Audi during a pursuit with Hammond police and attempted to run, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Each of the men posted a $7,000 cash bond last week on felony counts of armed robbery, theft and resisting law enforcement. Their initial court appearances were scheduled for April.

The pursuit began about 10 a.m. Feb. 8 after Hammond police were dispatched to the Mobile gas station in the 5600 block of Hohman Avenue for a report of a robbery.

The driver of a delivery truck told police he pulled up to the gas station and handed a case of cigarettes to an employee standing just inside the door.

The driver was walking back to his truck when he noticed the doors on several vehicles open simultaneously and several people, all wearing masks, rush to his delivery truck, records state.

One of the masked men looked at the delivery driver and grabbed his waistband. The driver feared the man had a gun, so the driver fled back into the gas station, locked the door and asked employees to call police, records state.

Surveillance video showed at least eight people in four vehicles were involved in the robbery, according to court documents.

Police arrived and saw several vehicles, including the gray Audi, leaving the parking lot, court documents state.

As one of the officers chased the Audi, the officer hit a patch of ice and slid into the Audi, records state. The chase continued into a parking lot in the 4700 block of Hohman Avenue, where the Audi slid on ice and crashed into a large cement block.

Powell, the driver, was captured after slipping on ice as he ran. Officers located Reed hiding in a residential area, records state.

Police recovered multiple boxes filled with cartons of Newport cigarettes from inside the Audi and a Glock handgun, which had an extended magazine and switch that made it fully automatic, on the ground near where Reed got out of the Audi, records state.

Investigators also discovered the Audi was registered to Reed, but the license plate affixed to it had been stolen from a dealership.

