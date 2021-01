Group stealing beauty supplies, liquor from Schererville stores, police say

SCHERERVILLE — A group has been stealing liquor and beauty supply products from multiple Schererville businesses on U.S. 41, police said.

On Thursday the Schererville Police Department released surveillance images of the suspects in hopes that the public may be able to identify the individuals.

The series of thefts happened at businesses in the 1000 block of U.S. 41, police said.

A witness said the group was traveling in an older model tan GMC Yukon with Indiana license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 219-322-5000, extension 2350, or the Crime Tip Line at 219-865-4646. Callers can request to remain anonymous.

