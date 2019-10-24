Several environmental groups described an IDEM report released this week detailing the cyanide and ammonia spill at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor in August as "shocking" and said it showed the company knew of the potential for a spill but failed to immediately mitigate impacts or notify the state.
An inspection report released by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management said an initial failure at the plant Aug. 4 caused water to flood a room in a pump station, but ArcelorMittal did not accelerate or increase monitoring.
The company also did not initially notify IDEM of the event, which is now believed to have caused a release days later of higher-than-permitted levels of cyanide and ammonia into the East Branch of the Little Calumet River, the report says.
The spill Aug. 5 and Aug. 11 to 16 caused the deaths of 3,000 fish and kept visitors away from Indiana's newly designated Indiana Dunes National Park for more than a week. Many people were caught off guard, not learning of possible exposure until days after they were in the water upstream and along Lake Michigan's shore.
When the company reported to IDEM on Aug. 25 that it had discharged more ammonia than permitted Aug. 5, it indicated the cause of the violation was unknown, the report says.
The Aug. 4 incident was not mentioned, even as a potential cause, but is now believed to be the cause of the spill, IDEM said.
IDEM cited ArcelorMittal for seven violations and referred the company for enforcement.
State environmental regulators determined the company violated water quality standards, discharged higher-than-permitted amounts of cyanide and ammonia over several days, released cyanide from an unauthorized outfall, failed to provide required notifications, failed to efficiently operate its facility in good working order, failed to mitigate adverse impacts and failed to provide requested information.
Groups: Hold steelmaker accountable
Several environmental groups said in a statement Wednesday IDEM's report "indicates ArcelorMittal had full knowledge of the equipment failure that would result in the 'continuous release of thousands of gallons per minute of blast furnace gas washing wastewater, known, by the nature of its origin, to contain pollutants including cyanide, to a treatment plant not designed or equipped to treat cyanide.'"
Save the Dunes, the Environmental Law and Policy Center, Surfrider Foundation Chicago Chapter, Indiana Wildlife Federation, Hoosier Environmental Council, Izaak Walton League and Sierra Club Hoosier Chapter said IDEM's report was "shocking."
Hoosier Environmental Council and Environmental Law and Policy Center filed a 60-day notice of suit last month with ArcelorMittal. The company has not yet responded, said Howard Learner, executive director of the law center.
Learner said IDEM's inspection report recognizes some of the problem, but the the entirety. The law center and Hoosier Environmental Council described more than 100 violations of the Clean Water Act in their notice of suit, he said.
"It's time for ArcelorMittal to step up and follow the law as established under the Clean Water Act," Learner said. "It's time for there to be appropriate fines and penalties that hold ArcelorMittal responsible and accountable for its actions."
Natalie Johnson, executive director of Save the Dunes, said the evidence is overwhelming that ArcelorMittal knew early on that its equipment failure would send cyanide into the Little Calumet River.
"The egregious decision to not mitigate the impact or immediately report to IDEM, drinking water utilities, or the (Indiana Dunes) National Park is absolutely unacceptable," she said.
ArcelorMittal said it is working with state and federal regulatory agencies to address the situation and to prevent a reoccurrence.
"While we do not necessarily agree with all of the facts or conclusions presented in IDEM’s report, we continue to work cooperatively with IDEM and other regulatory authorities to address the water issues in the report," an ArcelorMittal spokesman said. "We take our compliance obligations seriously and are committed to working to regain the trust of the local community."
Equipment failure preceded spill
The Aug. 4 event damaged a battery system, rendering it unable to recharge, IDEM's report says.
On Aug. 11, the battery system discharged to a point where the pump station failed and wastewater began overflowing at a rate of thousands of gallons per minute to the sewers and a treatment plant not equipped to treat cyanide.
ArcelorMittal did not accelerate or increase monitoring as a result of the Aug. 11 event, the report says.
When its sampling detected cyanide in a wastewater treatment plant Aug. 12, the company did not slow plant operations or "take any other actions to reduce the volume of blast furnace gas wash wastewater" being released to the treatment plant. The company used water cannons, but it was unclear who directed their use or why, IDEM said.
When an IDEM inspector arrived at the plant Aug. 12 to investigate a report of a dead fish, an ArcelorMittal Environmental Department representative told IDEM she wasn't aware of any issues at the plant, according to the IDEM report.
Another IDEM employee arrived at the plant Aug. 14 to continue the investigation into the distressed fish, and the company representative told him of a recent ammonia discharge violation but suggested it could have been caused by other industrial facilities in the area, the report says. The company representative offered evidence to support such theories.
The ArcelorMittal representative then told IDEM the company would continue to work to identify the source of ammonia by sampling for ammonia, cyanide and dissolved oxygen, according to the report.
When the IDEM inspector asked why the company planned to sample for cyanide, the ArcelorMittal representative said the company was having a problem with its blast furnace gas washing recycle system but added she didn't think it would affect the company's discharges, the report says.
ArcelorMittal later provided conflicting information on whether it sampled for cyanide Aug. 14, initially saying such sampling was not conducted but later providing results showing it was done.
IDEM also faulted ArcelorMittal for using an unapproved method to test for cyanide.
"While IDEM was aware that this alternative method was being utilized to enable production of results within 24 hours, IDEM believed that the daily samples were also being analyzed for free cyanide using the approved analytical method," the report says.
IDEM learned on Sept. 25 that ArcelorMittal had not been using the approved method at all.
Official: No 'sweetheart settlements'
The environmental groups said IDEM's decision to refer ArcelorMittal for enforcement could result in civil penalties, reimbursement of response costs and damages.
Indra Frank, director of environmental health and water policy with the Hoosier Environmental Council, said it was particularly concerning that ArcelorMittal knew of an equipment failure, but failed to report it to IDEM, Indiana American Water or local beach operators.
"So either their representative was just not keeping up with what was going on at the company or their representative was lying," Frank said. "I can't read it any other way. I was really appalled."
The company should face a significant penalty for its "irresponsible actions," she said, "one large enough to serve as a strong incentive to do better in the future."
Emily Wood, executive director of the Indiana Wildlife Federation, said research shows chemical spills into aquatic habitats can have cascading effects for years.
"With the number of threats already putting pressure on our Great Lakes ecosystems, we have no room for companies acting without integrity," she said.
Mitch McNeil, of Surfrider's Chicago Chapter, described ArcelorMittal's actions as "criminal."
"The steel industry is important to the economy, but so is Lake Michigan," he said. "Lake Michigan supports wildlife, recreation, commerce, and is a source of drinking water. Treating the lake as a dumping ground with such blatant disregard for its beneficial uses is unacceptable, and actions to that effect taken by ArcellorMittal, U.S. Steel, or any other company cannot be tolerated."
The Surfrider Foundation sued U.S. Steel in 2018 for violations of the Clean Water Act at that company's Midwest Plant in Portage. A consent decree for U.S. Steel has yet to be finalized, more than a year after it was first proposed.
ArcelorMittal can respond to the Environmental Law and Policy Center and Hoosier Environmental Council and negotiate or go to court. If the state and federal governments file their own lawsuit against ArcelorMittal before the 60-day deadline, their suit would take precedence over the environmental groups' potential lawsuit.
"If they do that in an effective and responsible way, we think that's valuable," Learner said.
However, all too often, the governments seek a weak consent decree or "sweetheart settlement," he said, raising the proposed U.S. Steel settlement as an example.
"We really hope that doesn't happen in this case," he said.