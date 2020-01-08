BURNS HARBOR — A recently released IDEM report on violations at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor in November shows the steelmaker remains focused on attempting to conceal problems rather than fixing them, and underscores the need for reform of the state's self-reporting system, environmental groups said Tuesday.
IDEM inspectors visited ArcelorMittal on Nov. 7, 8 and 27 because of ongoing concerns that the steelmaker is releasing cyanide and ammonia from an unpermitted outfall that drains into Lake Michigan, according to a Jan. 6 letter released by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management letter.
The facility spilled higher-than-permitted levels of cyanide and ammonia into the East Branch of the Little Calumet River on Aug. 5 and Aug. 11 to 16, causing the death of more than 3,000 fish and keeping visitors away from the newly designated Indiana Dunes National Park for more than a week.
In the Jan. 6 letter, IDEM Deputy Director Rick Massoels wrote inspectors gave the facility an unsatisfactory rating for how it handles laboratory analysis of samples.
ArcelorMittal has established a practice of reanalyzing samples that indicate a permit exceedance and using the recalculations to replace results, including those already reported to IDEM, the letter states.
IDEM cited several reasons the practice is not acceptable, including that it is not authorized under the company's permit and that it "undermines the integrity of complaint results that are reported based upon one analysis of a given sample."
"The practice is selective, as only samples for which initial analysis indicates a violation are reanalyzed, and therefore cannot be viewed as a general added layer of quality assurance/quality control," the letter says.
IDEM also noted that ArcelorMittal employees had not yet determined the source of the cyanide and ammonia at the unpermitted outfall.
The Environmental Law and Policy Center and Hoosier Environmental Council sued ArcelorMittal in December, alleging the steelmaker has violated its wastewater permit more than 100 times in the past five years. The August spills and resulting fish kill were among the violations listed in the complaint.
Robert Michaels, senior attorney at the Environmental Law and Policy Center, said residents should be concerned about the steelmaker's latest violations.
"ArcelorMittal is engaged in a longstanding pattern of industrial pollution," he said. "A lot of that misconduct is set forth in great detail in our complaint."
IDEM's Jan. 6 letter shows the steelmaker poses a serious threat to the Little Calumet River and Lake Michigan, he said.
Reanalyzing only those samples that show violations indicates ArcelorMittal "is still in a mode of trying to conceal or attempting to avoid reporting violations rather than stopping or fixing them," Michaels said.
"This report underscores that, absent some kind of legal action, their behavior wasn't going to change," he said.
A spokesman for ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor said the company has been working cooperatively with IDEM and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for months.
"The August event related to the primary water discharge point at the mill. We sample this water on a daily basis and the mill has been in compliance with our cyanide and ammonia limits every day since the August 2019 event concluded," he said.
Permit limitations are issued by the state to be protective of human health and the environment, the spokesman said.
"ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor does not manipulate data," the spokesman said. "We use certified, independent laboratories to analyze samples and we report the data, including any corrected data, from the labs to the regulatory agencies consistent with industry and laboratory standards. ArcelorMittal has a track record of providing accurate sampling data to the agencies."
Natalie Johnson, executive director of Save the Dunes, said IDEM's letter highlights the need for reform of the state's self-reporting system and an increased budget for IDEM.
"I think it's important for people to understand that currently, it is industry's responsibility to self-monitor and self-report when there is a violation," Johnson said.
IDEM should be applauded for the work outlined in its letter, but it's operating on a shoestring budget, she said.
IDEM is the public's first line of defense, but more is needed, she said. Changing the self-reporting system will take time and communication from all stakeholders, she said.
"We're standing at the beginning of a deeper conversation," Johnson said. "The status quo is not working. We need to take time to reflect and do the research and investigate the case studies in other states."
Engaging in such a process could "redefine how Indiana protects its environment," she said.
Johnson urged residents to contact their legislators to call for an increase in IDEM's budget and support for the agency's regulatory oversight.