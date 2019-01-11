Try 1 month for 99¢
Courts
Jonathan Miano, The Times

HAMMOND — John Cortina, a co-defendant in Portage Mayor James Snyder's public corruption case, is expected to plead guilty Friday in federal court.

Cortina is expected to plead guilty to paying a bribe to Snyder to get on the city's towing list, according to court records.

A change of plea hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. before U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen.

According to documents filed, Cortina will admit to paying Snyder $12,000 to get on the city's towing list.

The guilty plea carries a fine of up to $250,000 and up to 10 years in prison.

The agreement also calls for Cortina to fully cooperate with the U.S. attorney's office in the case against Snyder.

Snyder and Cortina were indicted in November 2016. Snyder was charged with accepting the bribe from Cortina. Snyder is also facing a second count of bribery and a count of tax evasion.

The trial is set to start Monday.

Public Safety Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.