Guilty plea entered in Portage beating that left man in critical condition

PORTAGE — Nearly two and a half years after being accused of beating and severely injuring another man using a wooden board, a Portage resident pleaded guilty Friday and faces up to 16 years behind bars.

Tito Caudillo, 52, pleaded guilty before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer to a felony count of aggravated battery in return for prosecutors dismissing a second and more serious felony count of attempted murder.

The proposed plea agreement calls for Caudillo to serve 16 years behind bars. But after serving 10 actual years, he would be eligible to be placed in a prison substance abuse program.

Clymer told Caudillo on Friday that the 10-year term will include the time he already has spent at Porter County Jail.

The offense in question occurred Nov. 3, 2019, defense attorney Paul Stracci told the court.

Portage police said the incident occurred outside Caudillo's house in the 5800 block of McCasland Avenue.

A neighboring surveillance video shows a man stagger out of the front door of Caudillo's house and then fall into some landscaping, according to charging documents. Caudillo is seen walking over to where the other man had fallen and striking him 15 to 20 times with a two-by-four, the records state.

"The video shows Tito raising the two-by-four over his head and striking victim No. 1 while he was laying on the ground," according to court documents.

Caudillo is seen falling to the ground several times during the two-minute attack before he was confronted by another person, police said. The other person began recording with a cellphone as Caudillo mumbled something and then walked over to begin standing on the neck of the man on the ground, according to the court documents.

A neighbor threw Caudillo to the ground and held him until help arrived.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to a Chicago hospital, where he was reportedly in critical condition and placed on a ventilator. He reportedly had bleeding on his brain in two locations.

Caudillo was out on bond at the time from a 2018 felony charge of intimidation based on allegations of holding a hunting knife and twice charging at another man, according to court records.

"I'm gonna gut you," he is accused of saying.

Footage of the May 30, 2018, attack at Caudillo's house was caught on a neighboring surveillance video, police said.

Clymer had denied Caudillo bond after his arrest on the latest charges.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.